 Pune: Health Department refutes claim on privatization claims on Government Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Health Department refutes claim on privatization claims on Government Hospital

Pune: Health Department refutes claim on privatization claims on Government Hospital

The protest organized by Shiv Sena on Wednesday aimed to voice their strong opposition to the perceived privatization attempt at Aundh District Hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Health Department refutes claim on privatization claims on Government Hospital | File Photo

The day after Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a protest outside the collector's office in Pune city, opposing the government's alleged plan to implement a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at Aundh District Hospital, the health department on Thursday clarified that no proposal for the privatization of the District General Hospital Pune exists.

The protest organized by Shiv Sena on Wednesday aimed to voice their strong opposition to the perceived privatization attempt at Aundh District Hospital. Party members labelled the alleged plan as an endeavour to privatize the facility, expressing concerns about potential implications on public healthcare access and quality.

Read Also
CBI books Pune firm, officials in ₹7.5 crore loan default case
article-image

Here's what the govt says

However, Deputy Director of the Health Department, Dr Radhakishan Pawar, has given clarification, stating that no proposal for the privatization of District General Hospital in Pune has been submitted. He affirmed that no such decision has been taken either.

Dr Pawar addressed the recent media reports circulating about the hospital's privatization, highlighting that the Deputy Director's office has not received any proposals in this regard.

In light of the misinformation propagated in the media, Dr. Pawar urged citizens not to believe in the news, assuring them that there is no truth to the claims of privatization. He emphasized the government's commitment to providing quality healthcare services and requested the public to disregard the false information.

Read Also
Pune: Breakthrough in Aundh Road's traffic woes resolution as authorities address concerns
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Health Department refutes claim on privatization claims on Government Hospital

Pune: Health Department refutes claim on privatization claims on Government Hospital

Pune: Ashadhi Wari review meet held, authorities directed to prioritize devotees' health and comfort

Pune: Ashadhi Wari review meet held, authorities directed to prioritize devotees' health and comfort

Pune: inDrive to expand ride-hailing services to city, offering an alternative to existing apps

Pune: inDrive to expand ride-hailing services to city, offering an alternative to existing apps

Ghashiram Kotwal returns to Pune theatre for a charitable cause

Ghashiram Kotwal returns to Pune theatre for a charitable cause

CBI books Pune firm, officials in ₹7.5 crore loan default case

CBI books Pune firm, officials in ₹7.5 crore loan default case