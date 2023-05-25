Pune: Health Department refutes claim on privatization claims on Government Hospital | File Photo

The day after Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a protest outside the collector's office in Pune city, opposing the government's alleged plan to implement a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at Aundh District Hospital, the health department on Thursday clarified that no proposal for the privatization of the District General Hospital Pune exists.

The protest organized by Shiv Sena on Wednesday aimed to voice their strong opposition to the perceived privatization attempt at Aundh District Hospital. Party members labelled the alleged plan as an endeavour to privatize the facility, expressing concerns about potential implications on public healthcare access and quality.

Here's what the govt says

However, Deputy Director of the Health Department, Dr Radhakishan Pawar, has given clarification, stating that no proposal for the privatization of District General Hospital in Pune has been submitted. He affirmed that no such decision has been taken either.

Dr Pawar addressed the recent media reports circulating about the hospital's privatization, highlighting that the Deputy Director's office has not received any proposals in this regard.

In light of the misinformation propagated in the media, Dr. Pawar urged citizens not to believe in the news, assuring them that there is no truth to the claims of privatization. He emphasized the government's commitment to providing quality healthcare services and requested the public to disregard the false information.