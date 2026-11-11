Pune Has 6.65 TMC Of Water Left Against 21 TMC Demand | Photo Credit: Pexels

Pune: With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) cancelling the weekly Thursday water cut for the second consecutive week, concerns are mounting over how the city will manage its water requirements until the next monsoon. While the decision provides relief to residents during the Diwali festivities, the latest Water Resources Department figures reveal that dams in the Pune revenue region have considerably less water than they did last year. The region currently has 75.70% of its designed live storage, compared with 92.70% on the corresponding date last year. Meanwhile, the PMC has already consumed nearly half of its allocated water for 2026-27, with only 6.65 TMC remaining against the city's estimated requirement of 21 TMC.

The PMC has cancelled the scheduled water cut for Thursday, November 12, citing the ongoing Diwali celebrations. This follows a similar cancellation on November 5, making it the second consecutive week without the usual Thursday water cut. Although the festive season has prompted the civic administration to ensure uninterrupted supply, the decision raises questions about balancing residents' immediate requirements with water conservation over the coming months.

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Pune Region Has 11,632.89 MCM of Live Storage

According to the Water Resources Department's report dated November 11, major, medium and minor projects in the Pune revenue region collectively have 11,632.89 MCM of live water storage against a designed live capacity of 15,366.09 MCM. This translates into 75.70% storage, significantly lower than last year's 92.70%.

Of the total, major projects have 10,119.19 MCM against a designed capacity of 12,410.66 MCM, accounting for 81.54% storage. Medium projects have 978.10 MCM against 1,486.80 MCM, or 65.79%, while minor projects have 535.61 MCM against 1,468.64 MCM, translating into just 36.47%.

Bhatghar Has Highest Live Storage; Lonavala Tata Lowest

Among the 22 major dams listed under the Pune section of the individual reservoir report, Bhatghar has the highest live storage at 651.71 MCM, followed by Mulshi Tata at 401.68 MCM and Dimbhe at 344.05 MCM. Nira Deoghar has 326.42 MCM, while Warasgaon has 297.12 MCM.

On the other hand, Lonavala Tata has the lowest live storage at just 2.94 MCM, followed by Kundali Tata at 5.31 MCM. Khadakwasla currently holds 37.01 MCM, equivalent to 66.20% of its designed live capacity. In terms of storage percentage, Nira Deoghar leads at 98.28%, followed by Bhatghar at 97.92% and Dimbhe at 97.26%.

PMC Faces an 8 TMC Shortfall Against Requirement

The city's water allocation remains a major concern. The PMC has been allocated approximately 13 TMC for 2026-27 against its estimated requirement of 21 TMC. The allocation is also 3 TMC lower than the 16 TMC supplied last year.

Of the sanctioned 13 TMC, approximately 6.35 TMC has already been consumed, leaving 6.65 TMC until June 30, 2027. With nearly half the allocation utilised, the civic administration will have to carefully regulate consumption to ensure supplies last until the next monsoon.