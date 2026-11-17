Pune: Govt Appoints Administrators To Nine More Sinhgad Schools Amid Management Crisis | AI

Pune: The Maharashtra School Education Department has appointed administrators to nine schools run by the Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES), taking its intervention in the ongoing institutional crisis a step further. The Nov 13 order directs the administrators to take charge of the schools to ensure their proper functioning, prevent academic losses and facilitate the transfer of students to nearby schools before the commencement of the next academic year.

The administrators will remain in charge until May 9, 2027, or until the students are accommodated in nearby schools, whichever is earlier. The department issued the order under Section 3(1) of the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Management) Act, 1976, following the Bombay High Court's Nov 10 directions to the State Government to either take over the institutions or arrange for students to be accommodated in other schools so that their education is not affected.

The nine institutions covered under the latest order include Sinhgad Spring Dale School, Ambegaon; Sinhgad Springdale Public School, Vadgaon; Sinhgad City School, Kondhwa; Sinhgad College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Narhe; Sinhgad College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Ambegaon; Sinhgad Public School, Kusgaon, Lonavala; RMD Springdale Secondary School, Warje; Springdale Secondary School, Karvenagar-Erandwane; and Sinhgad College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Kondhwa.

Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Mahesh Palkar has directed the administrators to ensure that the schools continue functioning smoothly and that students do not suffer academically because of the ongoing dispute. The department will also initiate further proceedings under the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Management) Act, 1976, and the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Transfer of Management) Act, 1971.

The latest decision follows a series of actions by the State Government against STES over allegations of prolonged non-payment of salaries, retirement benefits and arrears to teaching and non-teaching employees, besides concerns over the functioning of its institutions.

Earlier, education authorities had initiated action against schools run by the society, including orders for withdrawal of recognition. However, on Nov 6, the Bombay High Court temporarily restrained the implementation of those orders after the society assured the court that ₹60.65 crore would be released towards employees' outstanding dues before Diwali.

The court withdrew the protection on Nov 10 after finding that the society had not paid any amount despite its undertaking. The court also directed the Education Department to proceed with taking over institutions or shifting students, while administrators were directed to take charge of technical institutions.

The government has already taken control of 25 technical institutions and seven colleges run by STES, appointing administrators to oversee their functioning. The seven colleges were taken over under a separate Nov 12 order for three years. The latest order extends the administrative intervention to the society's school network.

The wider case involves around 220 petitions and contempt proceedings filed by employees over unpaid salaries and retirement dues. The Bombay High Court has noted that outstanding dues exceed ₹400 crore and ordered investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department into the affairs of the society, its 44 institutions and trustees. It has also ordered the freezing of bank accounts and investments and imposed restrictions on the disposal of properties.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing before the Bombay High Court's regular bench on Nov 19. Meanwhile, the immediate focus of the latest government order remains ensuring continuity of education and protecting students from the consequences of the management crisis.