Pune: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj Receives Surya Ratna Award At Gita Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav 2024 In Alandi |

The 'Suryadatta Surya Ratna National Lifetime Achievement Award - The Modern Saint of India' was bestowed upon Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyasa Treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj during the eight-day cultural and spiritual convention titled 'Gita Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav 2024' in Pune's Alandi.

Acharya Rajendra Das, Abhay Das, MIT Institute of Education Founder President Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, Convener Sanjay Malpani, and Giridhar Kale, all office bearers of the Alandi Warkari Sampradaya, graced the event. The award ceremony took place at Alandi's shrine on Indrayani Tira, witnessing the participation of thousands of students reciting the Gita and playing the mridanga.

Several distinguished personalities were also honoured with the 'Suryadatta Lifetime Achievement Award', including senior musician Anu Malik, Indian classical musician Ustad Taufiq Qureshi, DG of Sci-Tech Park of SPPU Dr Rajendra Jagdale, Nitin Desai from Industry and Social Sector, Lieutenant General Ashok Ambare, Rajayogi BK Dr Gangadhar, President of Hope Foundation and Research Centre Aruna Katara, Vice Admiral Satish Ghormade, entrepreneur Dr Arun Khanna, founder of Patel Brothers International Mafat Patel, Prakash Kanugo of Prakash Steels, Meena Shah of Janseva Foundation, Karan Singh Tomar of Nutri Organisation, Jayprakash Shroff of Shroff Group, and social activist Seema Dabke (Disabled Seva).

Furthermore, individuals were honoured with the 'Suryadatta National Award', including motivational speaker and spiritual guide Gaur Gopal Das, construction professional Atul Chordia, classical singer Mahesh Kale, Hindi writer Vandana Yadav, joint replacement specialist Dr Ramesh Ranka, Saidham Cancer Clinic Dr Swapnil Mane, Shivraj Mithare of Kailas Bhel, social activist Raj Deshmukh, IFO Kranti Khobragade, advocate Pratap Pardeshi, Director Vardhaman Shah of Suresh Indu Lasers, IPS Vaibhav Nimbalkar, and Sunanda Somani of Ashwini Diagnostics.

Additionally, special recognition was accorded to others with the 'Suryadatta National Special Award', including Dinesh Gupta of Spiritual Corporate Trainer Pvt., Chairman Venkatesh Buildcon Ankush Asabe, and Social Activist Ali Asghar Dekhani.

Notable recipients in the categories of the 'Suryadatta National Young Achiever Award' and the 'Suryadatta Little Master National Award' included Win Edutech Chairperson Khushboo Rajpal, Arijit Banerjee, Varun Buddhadev, Armaan Abdhani, and others.