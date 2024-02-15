 ICAI Pune Branch Excels, Clinches Four Awards
Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
The Pune branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has received four awards, two at the national level and two at the regional level (Western India Regional Council - WIRC), for its exceptional performance in 2023. Among these accolades, the ICAI Pune branch secured the second prize at the national level for the best branch and the best student branch (Western India Chartered Accountants Students Association) - WICASA. At the regional level, the Pune branch of ICAI clinched the first prize, while the WICASA Pune secured the second prize.

The awards ceremony took place in New Delhi at the recent annual function, graced by the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, ICAI President CA Aniket Talathi, and Vice President Rajkumar Agrawal.

CA Rajesh Agarwal, President of the ICAI Pune Branch and CA Sachin Miniyar, President of WICASA Pune accepted all four awards on behalf of their respective organisations. Other dignitaries present at the event included Central Council Member CA Chandrasekhar Chitale, Vice President of ICAI Pune CA Amruta Kulkarni, Secretary CA Ajinkya Randive, Treasurer CA Hrishikesh Badave, Vice President of WICASA Pune Sairam Khond, Secretary Madhavik Shah, Treasurer Samiksha Shirsat, as well as Sneha Vedpathak, Omkar Phapal, and Suhas Sawant.

Each year, these awards recognise excellence in both branch and student branch activities at the national and regional levels. CA Rajesh Agarwal remarked, "Throughout the year, the ICAI Pune Branch has been engaged in various initiatives such as workshops, seminars, national conferences, and social activities. This award is a testament to the dedication of all the members, students, and hard-working staff of the ICAI Pune Branch."

ICAI Pune Branch Excels, Clinches Four Awards

