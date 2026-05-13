Pune: Government Hospitals Begin Special PCOD Clinics For Women Every Wednesday | Sourced

Pune: Women in Pune will now have access to dedicated “Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) Clinics” at government hospitals as part of a new Maharashtra government initiative aimed at improving women’s hormonal and reproductive healthcare. The Maharashtra Public Health Department has launched the special clinics across the state following a proposal backed by Minister of State Meghna Sakore Bordikar.

In Pune district, the new facilities are expected to benefit thousands of women facing hormonal disorders and related health complications.

The State Family Welfare Office in Pune has issued implementation directives to district health authorities, government hospitals, and municipal medical officers. The clinics have been operational since May 6 at district hospitals, women’s hospitals, sub-district hospitals, and civic-run healthcare centres.

Health officials said the clinics will function every Wednesday alongside Menopause OPD services and will provide specialised support for women suffering from PCOD, a condition increasingly seen among teenagers and women of reproductive age.

Doctors noted that PCOD can lead to irregular menstrual cycles, weight gain, infertility, stress, acne, and other long-term health issues if left untreated. The condition has seen a steady rise due to lifestyle changes, stress, and lack of early diagnosis.

Under the initiative, women visiting the clinics in Pune will receive:

Consultation from gynaecologists

Required medical tests and screenings

Integrated treatment support

Counselling services

Diet and lifestyle guidance

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Officials said that hospitals lacking regular gynaecologists will receive support from specialists appointed under the National Health Mission to ensure uninterrupted services.

The Public Health Department has also planned awareness drives and monitoring systems to track diagnosis, treatment, and patient response. Authorities believe the initiative will help women in Pune access timely treatment and reduce future reproductive and hormonal health complications through early intervention.