Pune: NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Claims Sunil Tatkare & Praful Patel May Contest Future Elections On BJP Symbol | PTI

Pune: A fresh political controversy has erupted in Maharashtra after Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MLA Rohit Pawar of the Karjat-Jamkhed Assembly constituency claimed that senior leaders from Ajit Pawar’s faction, including Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel, may contest future elections on the BJP symbol.

Rohit Pawar’s statement has triggered intense political speculation over possible internal changes within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, and the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde.

‘No Matter What Happens…’

Speaking to reporters, Rohit Pawar claimed that the political shift was already decided and would involve several MLAs as well.

“No matter what happens, Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel will contest from the BJP. It is also decided that 22 MLAs will join them. Not only that, but it is almost certain for some MLAs of the Eknath Shinde faction as well. Therefore, it is no longer time to speak in vague terms. What is happening is clear,” he said.

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‘Shift Earlier Than Anticipated’

The MLA further claimed that the process of leaders moving towards the BJP was originally expected to happen closer to the 2029 elections but had now started earlier than anticipated.

Rohit Pawar also took a direct swipe at Sunil Tatkare while discussing possible political consequences if leaders officially joined the BJP.

“If they officially join the BJP now, elections could be called again. And if elections were to be held in Tatkare's constituency, he would not be elected. The Shinde faction itself would ensure his defeat there,” he alleged.

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Possible Dissatisfaction Within Mahayuti?

His remarks have led to fresh discussions over internal equations within the Mahayuti alliance. Political observers are closely watching whether the BJP, the Ajit Pawar faction, or the Shinde-led Shiv Sena responds officially to the claims.

The statement has also fuelled speculation about possible dissatisfaction and power struggles within alliance partners ahead of future elections in Maharashtra.

So far, there has been no official reaction from Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, or leaders from the BJP and Shinde factions regarding Rohit Pawar’s claims.