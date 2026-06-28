Pune: Godrej Prana Green Group Conducts Tree Plantation And Lake Clean-Up Drive At Autadewadi Lake In Undri | Sourced

Pune: In an inspiring example of citizen-led environmental action, the Godrej Prana Green Group, under the guidance of corporator Nivrutti Anna Bandal and with the active coordination of social worker Sachin Punekar, organised a large-scale tree plantation and lake clean-up drive at Autadewadi Lake in Undri on Sunday.

The initiative brought together residents across generations, with children, women, senior citizens and youth volunteering side by side to restore one of the area's important natural assets.

The volunteers began the drive by collecting plastic bags, disposable cups, bottles, food wrappers and other non-biodegradable waste scattered around the lake. The garbage was segregated and removed to prevent it from entering the water body. Following the cleanup, participants planted saplings around the lake's periphery with the objective of improving green cover, strengthening biodiversity and creating a healthier ecosystem for birds, insects and other wildlife.

The programme was not merely a plantation activity but a broader environmental awareness campaign highlighting the growing challenges faced by Pune's lakes due to plastic pollution, indiscriminate dumping of waste, rapid urbanisation and declining green spaces.

One of the highlights of the campaign was the participation of entire families. Children enthusiastically planted saplings and learnt about environmental stewardship, while women and senior citizens actively joined the cleanup operation. Organisers said such involvement creates a lasting sense of ownership towards public spaces and encourages responsible civic behaviour.

The event demonstrated that environmental protection cannot be achieved solely through government agencies but requires sustained participation from local communities. Volunteers stressed that every citizen has a role in keeping lakes clean and preserving natural resources for future generations.

Participants expressed concern over the increasing accumulation of plastic waste around Autadewadi Lake. Plastic bags, bottles and food packaging not only spoil the natural beauty of the lake but also threaten aquatic life, contaminate water and reduce the ecological value of the waterbody.

Environmental volunteers noted that plastic waste eventually breaks down into microplastics, affecting soil quality and entering the food chain. They said regular clean-up drives combined with public awareness campaigns are essential to curb irresponsible disposal of waste.

The plantation drive focused on increasing the green cover around the lake. Trees help reduce soil erosion, improve groundwater recharge, lower ambient temperatures, absorb carbon dioxide and provide habitat for birds and pollinators. Organisers said sustained maintenance of the saplings would be critical to ensure the long-term success of the initiative.

Residents pledged to water the plants, protect them from damage and organise periodic monitoring to ensure healthy growth.

Several participants said the campaign should mark the beginning of a long-term conservation programme rather than a one-day event. They suggested regular cleanliness drives, installation of waste bins, awareness boards discouraging littering, fencing where necessary and continuous monitoring to prevent dumping of garbage around the lake.

They also appealed to citizens visiting the lake to avoid using single-use plastics and to treat public spaces with the same care as their own neighbourhoods.

Social worker Sachin Punekar said, "Autadewadi Lake is a precious environmental asset for our locality. Protecting it is the responsibility of every citizen. Today's participation proves that when communities unite, meaningful environmental change becomes possible. We hope this initiative inspires similar efforts across Pune."

Corporator Nivrutti Anna Bandal said, "Urban development and environmental conservation must progress together. The commitment shown by residents today is commendable. We will continue encouraging citizen participation in protecting lakes, planting trees and making Pune cleaner and greener."

Retired Army officer Col. Randhir Satish said, "Discipline, responsibility and collective action are the foundations of nation-building, and they are equally important in environmental conservation. The participation of children, women and senior citizens sends a powerful message that protecting nature is everyone's duty. Such initiatives should become a regular movement rather than an occasional event."

Environmental experts have repeatedly emphasised that community ownership is one of the most effective ways to protect urban water bodies. Citizen-led initiatives such as the Autadewadi Lake campaign complement the efforts of civic authorities by creating awareness, encouraging responsible behaviour and ensuring that public spaces remain clean long after official drives conclude.

With growing environmental challenges facing rapidly expanding cities like Pune, residents said similar collaborative efforts involving citizens, civic representatives and volunteers will be essential to preserving lakes, increasing green cover and building a sustainable future.