Pune: Goa Minister Subhash Phal Dessai Encourages Youth To Participate In India's Progress At MIT-WPU Event

Goa Minister of Social Welfare, Subhash Phal Dessai expressed that India is advancing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership. He encouraged educated youths to actively engage in the nation's development rather than focusing on political commentary.

He made these remarks as the chief guest during the inauguration of the Social Leadership Development Program organized by MIT World Peace University, attended by over 5,000 university students.

The event also featured distinguished guests, including Senior Adviser to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Avnish Kumar Awasthi, MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, and Popatrao Pawar. Officials from MIT World Peace University, including Vice-Chancellor Dr RM Chitnis, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Milind Pande, and others, were present.

Youth Leaders Address MIT WPU Students

Dessai emphasised the importance of youth engagement in social reform and encouraged them to excel in fields such as economics and politics, promoting research, innovation, and development in a democratic society.

Popatrao Pawar discussed the environmental challenges facing the country and urged youth to actively participate in rural social transformation, emphasising the role of positive leadership.

Avanish Kumar stressed the significance of hard work, intelligence, and honesty in personal progress and encouraged youth to create employment opportunities through startups and ensure the benefits of development reach every segment of society.

Seechewal emphasised the importance of service and subjects related to social and environmental responsibility, highlighting the need for effective leadership to guide society toward positive change.

Dr RM Chitnis emphasised the value of social service alongside education and announced the involvement of over 65 experts in guiding the program initiated by MIT WPU, encouraging youth to commit to social service as part of their education.

