Pune: Gang vandalizes 14 vehicles in Kondhwa to gain dominance |

Days after the residents faced threats from Koyta gangs, a gang in the Tilekarnagar area of Kondhwa vandalized 14 vehicles as an act of revenge and to gain dominance.

As per the report by Punekar News, six cars, four tempos, three two-wheelers, and a rickshaw were vandalised by the gang. The Kondwa Poice were quick to take action and held three people in this case and detained their four minor accomplices.

While in another incident from Katraj, a group of Koyta gang chopped the hand of a young man in broad daylight. In this case, a case has been registered against six persons at Bharti University Police Station and the police are searching for the accused. The victim has been identified as Akhilesh Chandrakant Kalshetty.

There is a spurt in incidents of miscreants, including minors, attacking and terrorising people with koytas in Pune. Several incidents involving members of the so-called ‘koyta gangs’ bullying people by brandishing billhooks, especially in areas located on the outskirts of Pune, were reported in the past few months.