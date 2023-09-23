Pune Ganeshotsav: Full List Of Road Closures And Alternate Routes

Pune Ganeshotsav: Full List Of Road Closures And Diversions | Photo: Anand Chaini

Pune: Pune is expected to witness large crowds for Ganpati darshan starting from Saturday. To manage the situation, the traffic police have decided to close major roads in the central part of the city after 5pm.

Key roads, including Lakshmi Road, Shivaji Road, Bajirao Road and Tilak Road, will be closed in the evening. This means citizens will need to use alternative routes during this time.

People typically gather for Ganapati darshan in the city after the Ganapati and Gauri at their homes are immersed, leading to significant traffic congestion. To address this, major roads will be closed for all vehicles except essential service vehicles from the 23rd to the 27th of September, starting at 5pm until congestion subsides.

Deputy Commissioner of Transport Vijay Kumar Magar has urged citizens to use alternative routes during this period to minimize traffic disruptions.

Here's a full list of road closures and alternate routes:

Closed Road - Lakshmi Road: Hamje Khan Chowk to Tilak Chowk

Alternate Route - Dulya Maruti Chowk via Daruwala Bridge, Hamje Khan Chowk via Shankar Sheth Road and Sonya Maruti Chowk via Mirza Ghalib Road via Mandai to Swargate

Closed Road - Shivaji Road: Gadgil Statue to Jedhe Chowk

Alternate Route – Swargate via Jungli Maharaj Road, Tilak Road, Shastri Road or Timber Market to reach Swargate from Shivajinagar

Closed Road - Bajirao Road: Pooram Chowk to Appa Balwant Chowk

Alternate Route – Tilak Road, Tilak Chowk, Kelkar Road

Closed Road - Tilak Road: Maratha Chambers to Hirabag Chowk

Alternate Route - Jedhe Chowk, Nehru Stadium

Closed Road - Ghorpadi Peth to Rashtrabhushan and Hirabag Chowk

Alternate Route – Tilak road via Shinde Ali, Bhikardas police post, Khajina Vihir

Other road closures

Dinkar Khabikar Path to Paigude Chowk, Gotiram Bhaiya Chowk to Govind Halwai Chowk, Panghanti Chowk to Ganj Peth Police Station

Prohibition of vehicles

Vehicles are prohibited on Shivaji Road between Jijamata Chowk to Mandai, Mandai to Shanipar, Shanipar to Futka Buruj and Appa Balwant Chowk to Budhwar Chowk

