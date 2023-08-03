 Pune: G H Raisoni College of Engineering And Management Gets Empowered Autonomous College Status From SPPU
As an empowered autonomous institution, G H Raisoni College of Engineering and Management will now have the authority to design and revise its curriculum to align with industry demands and technological advancements.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 05:36 PM IST
G H Raisoni College of Engineering and Management, a leading educational institution in Pune's Wagholi, is thrilled to announce that it has been granted the status of an Empowered Autonomous College by Savitribai Phule Pune University.



The Empowered autonomous status was conferred upon G H Raisoni College of Engineering and Management by the Savitribai Phule Pune University after an evaluation of its academic programs, faculty, infrastructure, and governance structure.



 

As an empowered autonomous institution, G H Raisoni College of Engineering and Management will now have the authority to design and revise its curriculum to align with industry demands and technological advancements. The empowered autonomous status will also enable the college to conduct examinations, evaluate students' performance, and award degrees independently.  

We will continue to innovate and adapt our programs: Dr Ravindra Kharadkar, Campus Director

Speaking about this significant achievement, Dr Ravindra Kharadkar, Campus Director of G H Raisoni College of Engineering and Management, Pune expressed his delight, stating, "We are extremely proud to receive the Empowered autonomous college status from Savitribai Phule Pune University. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality education and nurturing future leaders. With this newfound autonomy, we will continue to innovate and adapt our programs to meet the evolving needs of the industry, thereby ensuring our students are well-prepared for successful careers."



 

The empowered autonomous status will also encourage research and development activities within the college, enabling faculty members and students to undertake cutting-edge research projects and collaborate with industry experts and leading academic institutions. This emphasis on research will contribute to the overall growth of the institution and further strengthen its position as a centre of excellence.



For this achievement, Sunil Raisoni, Chairman, of the Raisoni Group of Institutions, and Shreyesh Raisoni, Executive Director, of the Raisoni Group of Institutions, congratulated all staff.

