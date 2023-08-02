Pune Metro's Inaugural Run Witnesses Positive Response, Attracts 21,727 Commuters on Day 2 |

Pune Metro's recently inaugurated stretch connecting Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad has received an overwhelming response from commuters. A total of 21,727 commuters travelled on both lines of the Pune Metro till 6 pm on August 2, the day after its official launch.

Among them, 7,733 passengers travelled from PCMC to Civil Court, while 13,994 people travelled from Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic. The top five stations with the highest number of commuters are Ruby Hall Clinic (2641 commuters), Vanaz (2198 commuters), Shivajinagar (2054 commuters), Civil Court (1952 commuters), and PCMC (1822 commuters).

30 percent discount on weekend

Meanwhile, in a bid to attract more commuters and provide added convenience, MahaMetro has announced a 30% discount on metro travel every Saturday and Sunday. The recently inaugurated metro stretch linking Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad has significantly reduced travel time, now taking only 20 minutes compared to the previous 1 to 1.5 hours.

Commuters can now enjoy the benefit of metro trains arriving every 10 minutes, ensuring a seamless and efficient travel experience. With ticket prices as low as ₹10 and a maximum of ₹35, the metro ensures accessibility and efficiency for all passengers. Travelling from PCMC to Vanaz Metro Station takes 40 minutes with a fare of ₹35, while the fare from PCMC to Ruby Hall Metro Station is ₹30, and from Vanaz to Ruby Hall Metro Station is ₹35.

As the Pune Metro service was inaugurated and thrown open to commuters, the Managing Director of Mahametro, Shravan Hardikar, along with Executive Director Dr Hemant Sonawane (Administration and Public Relations), took a ride on the metro and interacted with the passengers.

Union Advocates Shared Autos to Complement Metro

In a meeting presided over by the Pune Sub-Regional Transport Officer, the 'Baghtoy Rikshawala' union in Pune emphasized the significance of incorporating shared autos to complement the Pune Metro's expansion.



According to the union, as the metro system continues to expand in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad cities, integrating shared autos into the transportation network becomes crucial for efficient last-mile connectivity.



Highlighting the appeal of shared auto for many working-class individuals seeking employment opportunities in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, the union stressed that this mode of transport offers an affordable and popular choice. It said that by establishing coordination with metro stations and ensuring proper management, shared auto can play a pivotal role in achieving seamless last-mile transportation.



The 'Baghtoy Rikshawala' union expressed its wholehearted willingness to contribute to this initiative, contingent upon the administration taking responsibility for overseeing operations and curbing seat trafficking activities. They believe that with the right coordination and support, shared autos can present a successful and cost-effective transportation option for low and middle-income passengers, effectively complementing the Pune Metro's efforts in enhancing urban mobility.

