Pune: Architect Ajay Sonar Urges Future Architects To Embrace Innovation and Emerging Technologies |

Pune: Future architects must combine emerging technologies with creativity, research, and experimentation to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving world, eminent architect and Co-founder of A For Architecture, Ar Ajay Sonar said while addressing architecture students at the eighth edition of 'Brick 12 on 12', an exhibition organised by Satish Misal Educational Foundation's Brick Group of Institutes.

"Architecture today is not just about designing buildings. It is about creating sustainable, people-centric, and environmentally responsible spaces that improve the quality of life. Young architects should cultivate an innovative mindset and develop solutions that respond to social and environmental needs," Sonar said.

The two-day event, held at the Sarathi Institute Hall on Agharkar Road, featured presentations by 12 selected students, each of whom showcased their research, design concepts, and architectural ideas in a 12-minute session. The programme also included an annual exhibition, alumni meet, expert lectures, and panel discussions aimed at bridging academic learning with industry practices.

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Architects, academicians, alumni, and industry professionals interacted with students, offering insights into career opportunities, evolving technologies, and changing expectations in the architecture profession. The exhibition displayed a range of innovative design concepts and research projects developed by students.

Renowned architect Ar Rajeev Vishwasrao encouraged students to balance technical expertise with social responsibility and a deep understanding of local needs, while emphasising the importance of lifelong learning. Dr Raosaheb Latpate, Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology at Savitribai Phule Pune University, urged students to adopt research-driven learning, leverage emerging technologies, and embrace interdisciplinary thinking.

A panel discussion on 'Beyond Design: The Strategy Behind Successful Projects' featured architects Ar Vijay Sane, Ar Aditi Watve, Ar Rohit Sardesai and moderated by Ar Kanika Agrawal, who shared industry perspectives on delivering successful architectural projects.

Dr Pooja Misal, Founder Director of the institution, said the initiative was designed to provide students with a national platform to present their ideas before experts, enhance their confidence, and prepare them for professional practice. Principal Dr Poorva Keskar said such initiatives help students strengthen presentation skills, research orientation, and professional outlook.

Among those present were Vice-Principal Ar. Manali Deshmukh, Ar. Abhang Kamble, Ar. Nalini Nimbalkar, Ar. Mayuresh Shirolkar, Dr Vaidehi Lawand, Dr Shraddha Mahore-Manjarekar, Dr Sudhir Deshpande, Ar. Akshay Gandhi, Ar. Iravati Nath, along with architects, students, and parents.