Pune: Fresh Cyanide Bomb Threat Email Triggers Panic At Baner Passport Office; Case Registered

Baner Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: Panic broke out at the Regional Passport Office in Baner after an email claimed that multiple bombs had been planted inside the premises. Police later confirmed that no explosives were found and registered a case against the sender.

According to police reports, the threat email stated that 19 bombs containing cyanide gas had been placed inside the office and would explode on Friday. The email was allegedly sent by a person identified as Saurabh Biswas.

After the email was received, officials immediately alerted the police. A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of the Pune City Police Commissionerate was rushed to the spot. The premises were checked thoroughly, but no suspicious objects were found. Police confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

The incident caused disruption at the passport office for more than an hour. Staff and visitors were left anxious as security teams carried out checks.

Senior officials, including Assistant Commissioner of Police (Khadki Division) Vitthal Dabade and Senior Police Inspector Chandrashekhar Sawant (in charge of Baner Police Station), visited the site to review the situation.

A case has been registered at Baner Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) under the Information Technology Act of 2000. The investigation is currently being led by Assistant Police Inspector Kadam.

Police said efforts are underway to trace the sender of the email.

Second Such Case Within Weeks...

This is the second such incident in recent weeks. On 26th February, a similar bomb threat email had triggered panic at the same passport office. That time too, the premises were evacuated and searched, but no explosives were found.

Police had registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the source of the email.

Officials said repeated hoax threats are a serious concern, as they disrupt public services and create fear among citizens.