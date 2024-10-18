 Pune: Frequent Power Cuts Disrupt Daily Life of Balewadi Residents
Pune: Frequent Power Cuts Disrupt Daily Life of Balewadi Residents

Residents have reported that the power outages last for 9 to 10 hours and occur randomly, disrupting their day-to-day activities.

Ankit Shukla
Updated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Residents in the Balewadi area in Pune have been facing consistent power cuts over the past ten days, severely affecting daily routines. Near the SKP campus, around ten housing societies, including Park Land, Aditya Breeze, Kunal Aspire, F Residency, and Konark Towers, have been particularly affected.

Residents have reported that the power outages last for 9 to 10 hours and occur randomly, disrupting their day-to-day activities. The issue has persisted for over a week, with three major outages in the last ten days. Many residents are struggling to cope with the situation, as daily schedules and essential services are heavily disrupted.

Ravindra Kotalwar, a resident of Konark Towers, speaking to the Free Press Journal, said, "It has been more than three times of electricity cut in the area for 9 to 10 hours a long term. The lack of power has not only caused inconvenience but also raised concerns about safety, especially during nighttime outages. Fifty percent of the Balewadi area is facing the problem. We have been lured in the name of a smart city, where such basic facilities are not available."

No permanent solution

The affected societies have lodged multiple complaints with the authorities, but no permanent solution has been implemented so far.

Manish Patole, another resident in Balewadi, expressed, "We are unable to work from home. It is tough to charge basic appliances. The situation is getting worse, and there is no clear communication on when it will be resolved."

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Nishikant Raut, PRO of Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB), said, "Electricity interruptions are due to post-monsoon work. Removing plants near the transformer cabin is mandatory for safety purposes. However, the light has been restored."

