Pune: Former PMC Opposition Leaders Seeks Transfer Of SRA Powers To Civic Body

Pune Municipal Corporation | Anand Chaini (PMC)

Pune: Raising serious allegations against the functioning of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Leader of Opposition Ujjwal Keskar and Suhas Kulkarni have demanded that the powers of the Pune SRA be transferred to the Pune Municipal Commissioner, along the lines of a similar demand made by Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide. The duo has alleged that the Pune SRA has generated Transferable Development Rights (TDR) worth at least ₹1,000 crore by categorising properties as ‘slum-like’ despite the absence of actual slums, resulting in substantial financial losses to the civic body.

In a letter addressed to PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, the two leaders have demanded an immediate stay on all proposals under the ‘slum-like’ category, a comprehensive inquiry into the functioning of the Pune SRA and a formal representation to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking the transfer of SRA powers to the municipal corporation. They have also alleged that similar practices are prevalent in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to Keskar, the current mechanism is causing a double financial loss to the municipal corporation. He claimed that on a plot measuring approximately 10,000 sq ft, the civic body loses around ₹3.84 crore in development charges, while developers also receive exemptions from property-related taxes for 10 years. Additionally, 20 per cent SRA TDR is required to be loaded even where there is no actual slum, allegedly benefiting developers.

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Keskar said, “Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide for the second time, today has demanded from the Chief Minister that the powers of SRA should be given to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. On the same lines, Pune should also get these powers.”

He further alleged that the authority, which was established with the objective of rehabilitating slum dwellers, was not adequately addressing the living conditions of people in declared slums. He said, “The people living in slums, for whom this Authority was established, are not developing. They are still living in the slums. However, in places where there are reservation lands, old wadas and chawls, the ‘slum-like’ classification is being used to obtain additional FSI, exemptions from development charges and tax benefits.”

The SRA is a government-established body responsible for implementing slum rehabilitation schemes, facilitating the redevelopment of slum areas and providing eligible slum dwellers with improved housing through redevelopment projects. It coordinates with developers and government agencies to implement these schemes.

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Keskar also alleged that an alliance involving SRA officials, certain municipal officials, developers and politicians was operating to facilitate such benefits. He claimed that nearly 41 per cent of Pune’s population continues to live in declared slum areas, where rehabilitation and development have remained inadequate.

The duo said they had raised objections when the rules governing the ‘slum-like’ classification were published. They alleged that the procedure followed by the Housing Department to invite objections and the subsequent approval granted by the Urban Development Department were questionable. They also claimed that the Pune SRA implemented the process on the instructions of the then Chief Secretary.

Keskar said, “We will provide the Commissioner with all the relevant data, including details of declared slums and the survey conducted by the MASHAL organisation. We have already filed a petition in the High Court against Pune SRA. If required, we will file a separate Public Interest Litigation on this issue as well.”

The leaders have urged the PMC Commissioner to take up the matter with the Chief Minister and ensure that the authority’s powers are brought under the municipal corporation.

When The Free Press Journal contacted PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, he did not respond to calls seeking his comment on the allegations and demands.