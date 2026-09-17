Pune Festival: 38 Years Of Culture, Harmony & Unity

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Pune: The Pune Festival, now in its 38th year, has long stood as a vibrant symbol of Pune’s cultural heritage. Beyond enriching the city’s artistic landscape, it has emerged as an expression of national integration and interfaith harmony. By bringing together diverse faiths, regions and languages, the festival celebrates India’s cultural unity and diversity.

Conceived in 1989 by Suresh Kalmadi, then Chairman of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, the Pune Festival was envisioned as more than a cultural showcase. Its objectives were to attract domestic and international tourists, put Pune on the global tourism and cultural map, bring renowned artists to the city and provide a platform for local talent. Over the past 37 years, the festival has grown into a significant cultural event.

The festival’s inspiration can be traced to Lokmanya Tilak’s Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav, which brought people together through collective celebration during the freedom struggle. The Pune Festival carried this legacy forward by embracing the values of secularism, fraternity and cultural exchange. From its inception, Bharat Ratna Pt Bhimsen Joshi served as its patron, while acclaimed actor Hema Malini also lent her association as patron.

One of the festival’s defining features has been its celebration of diverse traditions. While Lord Ganesha is ceremonially installed on stage, the same platform has hosted the All India Mushaira and Sufi Qawwali for over 27 years, with the support of Dr PA Inamdar and Abeda Inamdar. The mushaira has featured celebrated poets including Kaifi Azmi, Majrooh Sultanpuri, Javed Akhtar, Nida Fazli and Rahat Indori, bringing together poetry lovers from across the country.

The All India Hindi Kavi Sammelan has similarly featured leading Hindi poets and strengthened the festival’s role as a platform for literature and satire. Performances by students from the North-East and Kashmir have also highlighted the spirit of unity in diversity.

The festival has reflected Pune’s cosmopolitan character through cultural showcases from Kerala, Bengal, Gujarat, Punjab and other regions, alongside Carnatic music and Sindhi and Gujarati theatre.

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Through these initiatives, the Pune Festival has evolved into a celebration of national unity and communal harmony. This year, the festival is dedicated to the memory of Suresh Kalmadi, who passed away earlier this year.

"Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil has agreed to serve as Chairman of the Advisory Committee. I am confident that Chairperson Meera Suresh Kalmadi, Vice-President Subhash Sanas, Chief Coordinator Adv Abhay Chhajed, General Secretary and Chief Coordinator of Cultural Events Dr Satish Desai, Trustee Mohan Tillu, hundreds of committee members and volunteers, and I will work together to make this year’s Pune Festival a grand success," said Krushnakumar Goyal, President, Pune Festival.