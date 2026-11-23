Pune: FDA Seizes Misbranded Cosmetics Worth ₹7.30 Lakh In Kondhwa Raid | AI Representational Image

Pune: The Pune Division of Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized cosmetics worth approximately ₹7.30 lakh from a shop in Kondhwa Khurd on Monday after finding several products allegedly manufactured and sold in violation of labelling and licensing regulations.

Under the guidance of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the Pune division conducted a raid at Maira Cosmetics, Shop No. 3, first floor, Falak Corner, near Sunrise Bakery, Meetha Nagar, Kondhwa Khurd, Pune-48.

Drug Inspector Shrutika K Jadhav (Rathod) conducted the operation and inspected the premises in the presence of the shop's representative, Mohammed Tausif Manjur Shaikh.

During the inspection, officials found that the cosmetics were being sold and stored in violation of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Cosmetics Rules, 2020.

Officials found several products to be misbranded, with mandatory details such as the manufacturer's name, batch number and date of manufacture missing from their labels. The products also lacked essential information required to establish their manufacturing details and traceability.

Following the inspection, the FDA seized the entire stock under Section 22(1)(c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The seized cosmetics were valued at ₹7,30,261.

Officials said a complaint would be filed before the court in connection with the matter.

Four Product Samples Sent for Testing

The FDA collected samples of four cosmetic products from the seized stock and sent them for testing and analysis.

These include Korean Glass Skin Night Cream, Clinical Night Whitening Formula Night Cream, 24K Gold Cream and Maira Cosmetics Anti Hair Fall Herbal Hair Oil.

The FDA has forwarded the samples to a laboratory for quality testing and will initiate further legal action based on the findings.