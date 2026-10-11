Pune FDA Seizes 74.6 Tonnes Of Edible Oil Worth ₹1.29 Crore In Raids Across 5 Districts | Sourced

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, seized 74,612.11 kg of edible oil worth ₹1,28,73,047.60 during raids at 25 establishments across five districts of Pune Division on October 9. The special inspection drive targeted edible oil manufacturers and sellers over suspected substandard, unsafe and mislabelled products, with the department stepping up checks to ensure food safety during the festive season.

According to the FDA’s statement issued on October 10, the action covered Pune, Sangli, Solapur, Satara and Kolhapur districts. Samples of the seized oil were sent to laboratories for analysis, and further legal action will be initiated after the reports are received.

The department identified several deficiencies during the inspections, including suspected substandard oil, non-functional or absent laboratories, the absence of qualified chemists, the reuse of tins for repackaging, incorrect labelling, inadequate purchase and production records, and violations of provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Pune district accounts for largest seizure by quantity

In Pune district, the FDA took action against eight establishments and seized 34,481.1 kg of edible oil valued at ₹58,89,576.60. Among the major seizures was 12,518.6 kg of oil worth ₹19,37,892.60 from M/s Sant Tukaram Oil Mill in Dehu, Haveli taluka. The department suspected the oil to be substandard or unsafe and reported deficiencies, including a non-functional laboratory, the absence of a chemist, reuse of tins, a common inlet and outlet pipeline, misbranding, and the absence of batch-wise analysis records and a stock register.

M/s Laxmi Enterprises in Aale, Junnar, accounted for another major seizure of 12,434.3 kg of oil worth ₹19,05,084. The FDA cited a non-functional laboratory, the absence of a chemist, reuse of tins and a common inlet and outlet oil pipeline.

Other establishments facing action in Pune included M/s Sameer Enterprises in Baramati, M/s Meera Agro Oil Industries in Ambethan, Chakan, M/s Sanch Farms Pvt Ltd in Jambe, Mulshi, M/s Garden Vadapav Center in Pune Camp, M/s Praj Traders in Gultekadi and M/s Shree Ramkrishna Oil Mills in Shukrawar Peth.

Solapur and Kolhapur record significant seizures

Solapur district accounted for 13,490.4 kg of edible oil worth ₹25,32,762 seized from five establishments. The largest seizure was 7,680 kg worth ₹14,54,800 from M/s J D Rathod Oil Merchant in Akkalkot MIDC. The oil was suspected to be substandard, unsafe and misbranded. The FDA also reported deficiencies in laboratory facilities and improper declarations of batch numbers, maximum retail prices and use-by details.

In Kolhapur district, 18,156 kg of oil valued at ₹29,03,179 was seized from four establishments. The FDA reported suspected substandard and unsafe oil, common inlets to storage tanks, missing purchase bills, the absence of in-house laboratories and violations of prescribed standards.

Sangli and Satara also report violations

In Sangli district, four establishments were inspected, leading to the seizure of 2,536.46 kg of edible oil worth ₹4,06,966. The FDA reported deficiencies such as non-functional laboratories, the absence of chemists, missing analysis reports, labelling violations and incomplete purchase and production records. The department also directed M/s Rajaram Annappa Phalle in Ishwarpur, Walwa taluka, to stop business operations.

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In Satara district, 5,948.15 kg of edible oil valued at ₹11,40,564 was seized from four establishments. The FDA flagged suspected substandard oil, incomplete laboratory testing, reuse of tins and violations of licensing requirements. M/s Shree Siddheshwar Oil Industries in Karad was found to be operating without a valid licence, according to the press note.

The FDA stated that the principal violations across the five districts included suspected substandard oil, inadequate testing facilities, the absence of chemists, reused packaging tins, common pipelines between oil tanks, incorrect labelling, and deficiencies in licences and records. Violations of Sections 23, 26, 27 and 31, as well as Schedule IV of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, were also reported.

Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration, Maharashtra, Tukaram Mundhe, said, “The department was undertaking the drive to ensure that consumers received safe and good-quality edible oil.”