Pune: FDA Seizes 3,196 Kg of Sweets and Food Items Across Five Districts; 8 Licences Suspended | Sourced

Pune: In a major crackdown ahead of Diwali under the 'Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra' campaign launched by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the Pune FDA department seized 3,196.2 kg of sweets, dairy products, snacks and other food items during inspections across the division on Nov 3. Of the total seized stock, the FDA destroyed 1,440.5 kg of food items worth ₹4,35,200 on the spot, while the total value of the seized stock stood at ₹16,93,295.

The FDA raided 15 establishments across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur. The licences of eight establishments were suspended with immediate effect, while three food establishments were ordered to stop operations.

Action Against 10 Establishments in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the FDA took action against 10 establishments.

At Karachi Sweet Mart in Camp, 186 kg of motichoor laddoos, khoya and malai peda worth ₹90,780 was seized and destroyed over deficiencies in food colour records, khoya storage and handling, the use of expired ingredients and violations of Schedule 4 requirements.

At Shri Ganesh Laduwale in Shikrapur, 605 kg of Mysore pak and laddoos worth ₹1,22,100 was seized and destroyed due to unhygienic manufacturing conditions and the absence of the required licence.

Rajmilan Sweets in Manchar faced action after 250 kg of suspected substandard meetha mawa worth ₹80,000 was seized and destroyed.

At Bhail Sweets in Pimple Saudagar, 92.5 kg of sweets and snacks worth ₹32,860 were seized.

The FDA destroyed 35 kg of suspected substandard kalakand worth ₹19,600 at Puneeri Sweets in Kalewadi, while 58 kg of kalakand worth ₹37,120 was seized from Pournima Sweets in Wanowrie. The latter was issued a business closure notice for operating without a licence or registration.

The FDA also seized 486 kg of malai rabdi and anguri rasgulla worth ₹1,75,240 from Chamunda Maa Rabdiwala in Mulshi, 104.7 kg of dairy products worth ₹31,493 from New Quality Dairy Farm in Shivajinagar and 268 kg of barfi worth ₹88,440 from Bikaner Mithaiwale in Mohammadwadi.

The stock seized from Bikaner Mithaiwale was destroyed due to improper storage and handling.

Janata Sweets in Keshav Nagar, Mundhwa, was issued a closure notice for operating without a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence or registration.

Sweets, Almonds and Cashews Seized in Other Districts

In Solapur, 73 kg of sweets worth ₹17,820 was seized from Jas Raj Sweets.

In Sangli, 749 kg of almonds worth ₹8,98,800 was seized from Ashish Traders, while 134 kg of food items worth ₹12,592 was seized from New Balaji Bakers and Namkeen in Ashta.

Another 27 kg of sweets worth ₹6,480 was seized and destroyed at Shri Sirvi Bandhu Mithaiwale in Tasgaon.

In Kolhapur, 128 kg of cashews and cashew pieces worth ₹79,970 was seized from Vinayak Trading in Laxmipuri.