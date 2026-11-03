Nashik: NMC Plans Mega Godavari Clean-Up Drive, ₹431 Crore Sewage Upgrade Ahead Of Simhastha |

Nashik: With the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela approaching, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has initiated comprehensive planning to tackle pollution in the Godavari River. The administration is focusing on multiple sources of pollution, including untreated sewage, contaminated water flowing through drains, industrial effluents, aquatic weeds, plastic waste and encroachments along the river's flood lines. The deteriorating condition of the river and action initiated by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) have made it imperative for the civic administration to accelerate its pollution-control measures.

High Court Directions Put Administration Under Pressure

The Bombay High Court has directed the Municipal Commissioner to submit a detailed action plan within two weeks regarding the Godavari pollution issue. The plan is expected to include details of measures undertaken so far, ongoing projects and proposed interventions to prevent untreated sewage, industrial pollution and other contaminants from entering the river. Meanwhile, the MPCB has issued a show-cause notice to the civic administration over the pollution issue, asking it to submit an explanation within the stipulated period. Consequently, Godavari pollution has emerged not merely as an environmental concern but also as a matter of judicial and administrative accountability.

Survey of 17 Drains to Identify Pollution Sources

A joint survey of drains across Nashik is being planned in coordination with the NMC, MPCB and environmental representatives. Environmental activists have pointed out that approximately 17 major drains carry wastewater from residential areas into the Godavari. The survey will help identify pollution sources, wastewater discharge routes and the corrective measures required. The key objective is to divert sewage away from the river and towards treatment facilities, establish additional pumping arrangements wherever necessary and strengthen the existing sewage management infrastructure.

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Modernisation of Sewage Infrastructure

The municipal plan places considerable emphasis on upgrading old sewage pipelines, expanding underground drainage networks in newly developed areas and modernising sewage treatment plants. The growing population and expansion of residential areas have increased pressure on the existing infrastructure. A detailed project report worth ₹431.29 crore has been prepared for improvements to the sewage system in the CIDCO area. Proposals for upgrading sewage pipelines in Panchavati, Satpur and Nashik West are also part of the broader infrastructure planning. These measures are intended to reduce sewage leakage, pipeline blockages and the discharge of untreated wastewater into drains.

Strict Action Against Industrial Pollution

Industrial wastewater is another significant contributor to the pollution of the Godavari. Therefore, special attention is being given to pollution control in the Ambad and Satpur industrial estates. Proper treatment of industrial effluents, establishment of common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) and regular monitoring of wastewater are among the key measures being considered. Divisional Commissioner Pravin Gedam has directed a 100% inspection of industries emitting chromium within one month. The administration is also undertaking measures to assess chromium and other pollutants in groundwater and surface water, organise health camps in affected areas and identify the land and financial requirements for industrial wastewater management.

Riverbed Cleaning and Encroachment Control

Cleaning the Godavari and its tributaries is another important component of the municipal plan. Removal of aquatic weeds, clearance of garbage along riverbanks and control of prohibited plastic use are being prioritised. Through the Godavari Conservation Cell, the civic administration undertakes riverbank cleaning, plastic waste removal and public awareness activities. In view of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, a plan has also been formulated to deploy dedicated manpower for cleanliness along a 100-metre stretch on both sides of the river. In addition, surveys of unauthorised constructions within the blue flood line, documentation of encroachments and environmentally sustainable development measures are being emphasised.

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Implementation Remains the Biggest Challenge

Although the NMC has initiated planning at multiple levels to address Godavari pollution, effective and timely implementation remains the biggest challenge. Completely preventing sewage discharge into the river, improving the efficiency of treatment plants, controlling industrial pollution and conducting regular water-quality monitoring will require sustained efforts. With millions of devotees expected to visit Nashik during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, ensuring clean and safe water in the Godavari has become one of the administration's most crucial responsibilities.

While the preparation of a comprehensive pollution-control plan is a positive step, the real success of the Godavari clean-up mission will ultimately be measured by tangible improvements in the quality of river water.