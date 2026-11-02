Nashik: Platform Ticket Sales Suspended At Nashik Road Station Until November 15 | File Image

Nashik: The Bhusawal Railway Division has temporarily suspended the sale of platform tickets at Nashik Road Railway Station from Nov 1 to 15, 2026, to manage the anticipated increase in passenger crowds during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

As a result, relatives and friends arriving at the station to drop off or receive passengers will not be able to purchase platform tickets to enter the platforms during this period.

According to the railway administration, people accompanying passengers often contribute to overcrowding on platforms, affecting passenger movement, boarding and alighting, and overall station management.

The temporary suspension aims to prevent such congestion during the festive season.

Exemptions for Senior Citizens and Medical Needs

Senior citizens and individuals requiring access to the station for medical reasons have been exempted from the restrictions. They will continue to be permitted to enter the platforms as required.

The railway administration has urged people dropping off or receiving passengers to wait outside the station to help minimise crowding.

The decision aims to ensure passenger safety, control congestion on platforms and maintain smooth operations within the station premises during the festive period.