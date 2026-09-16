Pune: FDA Cracks Down On Food Adulteration During Festive Season; Stock Worth Rs76.62 Lakh Seized | Sourced

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its crackdown on food adulteration and violations of food safety norms across the Pune division during the festive season.

Between September 10 and 15, 2026, the department seized stock worth Rs76.62 lakh in two separate drives, Rs56.36 lakh worth of suspected adulterated, misbranded food products from 12 establishments and Rs20.26 lakh worth of banned tobacco-related food products from 14 establishments, according to the FDA. The action covered establishments in Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per FDA information, under the first drive, major seizures in Pune district included 1,559 kg of cow milk, butter and skimmed milk powder worth Rs8.50 lakh from Creamy Delight in Patas, Daund, and 899 kg of pasteurised cooking butter worth Rs41.56 lakh from Deccan Cold Storage India Pvt Ltd in Kelawade, Bhor.

Other seizures included 35 kg of fat spread and margarine worth Rs36,880 from Adarsh Enterprises, Kondhwa; 1,835 kg of chemical-free and gold jaggery worth Rs1.76 lakh from Jawaharlal Bothra & Brothers, Market Yard; 164 kg of khoya, paneer and ghee worth Rs52,840 from Mahaveer Dairy, Manchar; 74 kg of khoya worth Rs22,200 from Amar Sweet, Hadapsar; and 39 kg of barfi worth Rs23,400 from Chaitanya Sweet, Shewalewadi. The khoya and barfi were found to be decomposed and were destroyed on the spot.

In neighbouring districts, 208 kg of halwa and rabadi worth Rs51,540 was seized from Shivaratna Milk, Takawade, Kolhapur; 112 kg of khava and modak worth Rs54,480 from Agrawal Sweets, Lonand, Satara; 87 kg of farsan and modak worth Rs20,600 from Nilesh Vegetable Fruits & Bakers, Sangli; 94 kg of paneer and shrikhand worth Rs23,950 from Kolhapur Milk and Bakers; and 758 kg of gulabjamun mix worth Rs1.66 lakh from a vehicle belonging to Amawa Milk, Akiwat, Kolhapur, according to the FDA.

The department has also suspended licences of six sweet shops. The action included Raj Sweets in Hadapsar, Chetan Sweets in Dhokewadi (Hadapsar), Jaslok Sweets in Mohammadwadi (Hadapsar), Tulsi Sweets in Gadital (Hadapsar), Amar Sweets in Hadapsar and New Punam Sweets in Nirmann Plaza in Shirur.

Licences of eight hotels, restaurants and bakeries, including The New Poona Club in Camp, Swinsta Enterprises in Wanowrie, New Diamond Bakery, Adarsh Enterprises, Hotel Malhar Wada in Kolhapur and Hotel Sahyadri, Dhuldev, were also suspended.

Read Also Pune Police To Seize Drones Flown Without Permission During Ganeshotsav

In a separate drive against prohibited food products, FDA teams inspected 14 establishments and seized banned gutkha, pan masala and scented tobacco worth Rs20.26 lakh. Nine establishments were sealed, three vehicles worth Rs25.50 lakh were seized, 14 FIRs were registered and 15 persons were arrested.

The FDA has warned that inspections and action will continue during the festive season, when demand for milk products, sweets and other food items rises. Consumers have also been urged to report complaints regarding adulterated or substandard food products to the FDA helpline.