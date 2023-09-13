Pune: Farmer rescues three wildcat kittens |

Pune: A farmer from Nandoshi village near Sinhagad road rescued three wildcat kittens from his farm after hearing their cries for two days. Sadly, the mother of the kittens was found dead beside them.

Yogesh Ghule, a farmer in the Ghuledara area of Nandoshi, heard the cries of the kittens when he went to work in the field. Initially, he ignored them, but later, Ghule informed his friend Pradeep Hagwane about the ongoing cries coming from the bushes. Around seven o'clock in the evening, when Ghule and Hagwane went to investigate, they discovered three wildcat kittens. Nearby, they found a large wildcat in a state of decay.

Presuming that the kittens must be starving due to their mother's death, they rescued them and took them to the home of Raju Sanas, a resident of Nandoshi and a worker at a zoological museum in Katraj. Sanas provided water and milk to the kittens, and the forest department was immediately informed.

An ambulance from the wildlife rescue team arrived in Nandoshi, and the kittens were transported for further treatment. "The kittens have been rescued by the department and will be kept at the Bavdhan wildlife treatment centre. Depending on their condition, they will then be released into the forest," said Pradip Sankpal Bhamburda, Range Forest Officer.

