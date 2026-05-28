Pune: Fake Doctor Held In Daund For Running Illegal Clinic For Two Years | Representational Image

In yet another incident raising concerns over illegal medical practices in Pune district’s Daund taluka, Yavat Police have detained a man accused of operating a clinic without any recognised medical qualification or licence for nearly two years. The accused allegedly treated hundreds of patients by posing as a qualified doctor.

The accused, identified as Omprakash Bansilal Swarankar (43), originally hails from Bhilwara in Rajasthan and is currently residing in Vapi, Gujarat. According to officials, he had been running a clinic in Khamgaon village and offering low-cost treatment to local residents, many of whom trusted him due to limited healthcare facilities in the rural area.

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Police sources said Swarankar allegedly examined more than 200 patients daily despite having no legal authority to practice medicine. The incident has triggered outrage among villagers, with many questioning how the illegal clinic continued to function openly for such a long period without intervention from the health department or local authorities.

He was reportedly administering injections, saline and various medicines despite lacking any authorised medical credentials. Many poor and rural residents trusted him for treatment due to affordable charges and easy availability.

Following the incident, concerns are now being raised over whether any patients suffered adverse health effects because of the unauthorised treatments. Locals have also questioned how such a large-scale illegal medical practice continued openly for nearly two years without the knowledge of the health department, gram panchayat or local administration.

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The matter came to light on Wednesday after some alert residents and medical professionals grew suspicious about his activities and informed Yavat Police. The accused was taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to verify his documents and determine the full extent of the operation.

The case has once again highlighted concerns over the rising number of illegal medical practices and alleged negligence within the rural healthcare system in Daund taluka. Citizens are now demanding strict action against those involved and better monitoring by the concerned authorities to prevent such incidents in the future.