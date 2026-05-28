40 Candidates Disqualified From Contesting Local Body Elections In Pune Division | Sourced

Pune: Pune Divisional Commissioner Sheetal Teli-Ugale has disqualified 40 candidates from contesting local body elections for three years in the Pune division for failing to submit election expenditure accounts within the prescribed deadline.

The disqualification came into effect from 26th May 2026. The action includes 22 candidates from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 15 from the Pandharpur Municipal Council and three from the Akkalkot Municipal Council in Solapur District.

List Is Available…

Officials said the list of disqualified candidates has been made available at the offices of the respective district collectors and concerned local bodies.

According to the State Election Commission, general elections for 60 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the Pune division were held on December 2, 2025, while elections for six municipal corporations took place on January 14, 2026.

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What’s The Reason?

Authorities said the candidates failed to submit their election expense statements within 30 days as required under provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act and the Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Act, 1965.

Based on proposals submitted by the Pune Municipal Commissioner and the Solapur District Collector, hearings were conducted by the Pune Divisional Commissioner on May 5 and May 25, 2026.

Deputy Commissioner of Municipal Council Administration Pratibha Patil said the candidates were given an opportunity to present their side during the hearings. However, as no satisfactory explanation was provided, the candidates were disqualified for three years under the orders of the State Election Commission.