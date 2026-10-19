Pune: Fake Aapli PMPML App Passes Cost Transport Body Lakh, Daily Pass Sales Drop By Over 10 Lakh

Fake Aapli PMPML App Passes Cost Transport Body Lakh, Daily Pass Sales Drop By Over 10 Lakh | File

Pune: Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) introduced its Aapli PMPML mobile application to make bus travel more convenient by allowing passengers to purchase tickets and daily passes without standing in queues. However, alleged tampering with the application has raised concerns over revenue losses, with thousands of commuters suspected of travelling using counterfeit daily passes.

The problem has reportedly emerged because conductors' ticketing machines lack an effective mechanism to identify fake passes, allowing passengers to use manipulated versions of the application to generate fraudulent daily passes. According to PMPML officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, the transport body's daily revenue has declined by an estimated 10% to 15% due to the alleged misuse.

The scale of the issue came to light after information emerged that nearly 4,000 counterfeit versions of the Aapli PMPML application had been downloaded through a website called Socktonic. Several other websites are also reportedly distributing fake applications. College students allegedly share Android application package (APK) files among themselves and use these modified applications to generate counterfeit daily passes.

Daily pass sales decline by over 10 lakh

The decline in daily pass sales has raised questions about the extent of revenue leakage. Between Aug 15, 2024, and July 31, 2025, PMPML issued 56,70,276 daily passes. However, between Aug 1, 2025, and July 31, 2026, the number fell to 46,55,056.

This represents a decline of 10,15,220 daily passes between the two periods. The fall is significant, particularly as digital transactions and mobile-based ticketing services continue to gain popularity.

Officials suspect that the availability of counterfeit passes has encouraged students and other commuters to bypass legitimate ticket purchases, affecting both pass sales and the transport body's revenue.

Fake pass racket comes to light

The alleged misuse of the application came to light on Sept 1, when a BTech student suspected of using a counterfeit daily pass was taken to PMPML's head office in Swargate for verification.

An examination of the QR code on the pass reportedly revealed that it was fake, bringing the issue of manipulated applications and fraudulent passes to the transport body's attention.

The incident has raised questions about the security of the application and the ability of the existing ticketing system to detect fraudulent passes during routine inspections.

Contract renewal raises questions

The Aapli PMPML application was developed by Animar, a company associated with Charter Mobility. The report states that PMPML entered into a five-year agreement with the company, which is associated with the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT).

Despite the alleged security loopholes and resulting financial losses, questions are being raised over the action taken against the company responsible for developing the application.

The agreement with Animar is reportedly renewed every two years, with the next renewal scheduled for December 2026. Sources claim that preparations for the renewal are already underway at senior levels, despite concerns over the application's alleged vulnerabilities.

The situation has raised questions about accountability, the effectiveness of the application's security measures and whether PMPML will address the alleged loopholes before renewing the agreement