WATCH: Pune FDA Seizes 9.44 Tonnes Of Paneer, Khoya Worth ₹28.40 Lakh Ahead Of Diwali | FDA

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized 9,440 kg of paneer and khoya worth an estimated ₹28.40 lakh during raids in Bavdhan, Kasba Peth and Bibwewadi on Monday. The action followed the discovery that the dairy products were being transported and stored under uncontrolled temperature conditions.

The operation began at 6 am on Oct 19. The seized stock included 9,000 kg of paneer and 440 kg of khoya brought to Pune from Karnataka. The FDA suspects that the products may be unsafe for human consumption. Further legal action is underway under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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Paneer seized from three locations

The seizure comes ahead of Diwali, when demand for milk-based sweets and other dairy products rises. Improper handling of perishable products during transportation and storage can increase the risk of spoilage and foodborne illness.

According to the FDA's preliminary action report, officials seized 3,200 kg of paneer worth ₹9.60 lakh in Bavdhan. Another 3,040 kg, valued at ₹9.12 lakh, was seized in Kasba Peth.

In Bibwewadi, the department seized 2,760 kg of paneer worth ₹8.28 lakh.

The FDA also seized 440 kg of khoya worth ₹1.40 lakh in Kasba Peth. The stock was linked to Shivshankar Dairy at Dengle Bridge in the area. The consignment was being transported in a vehicle bearing registration number KA 23 B 7149.

The department's report also identified two vehicles, bearing registration numbers KA 71 2453 and KA 71 0406, in connection with the paneer consignments seized in Bavdhan and Kasba Peth.

The total seizure was valued at ₹28,40,800.

FDA suspects products may be unsafe

The department found that the paneer and khoya were being transported, stored and sold in the open under uncontrolled temperature conditions.

Paneer and khoya are perishable dairy products that require proper handling and storage. Exposure to unsuitable temperatures can encourage microbial growth and cause spoilage.

Laboratory testing will be crucial in determining whether the seized products were contaminated, adulterated or otherwise unfit for consumption.

A separate account of the operation stated that the products lacked printed manufacturing dates and food safety information. However, the preliminary action report did not confirm whether the stock was adulterated or counterfeit.

The department's findings on the products' safety and compliance will determine the further course of action.

Action ahead of Diwali

The action highlights the need for food safety checks on dairy products entering the city, particularly those transported over long distances. Improper storage during transit can affect the quality and safety of these products before they reach retailers and consumers.

Further details on laboratory findings and action against the suppliers were not available in the preliminary report.