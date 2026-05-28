Pune: Exposed Electric Boxes On Salisbury Park Road Trigger Safety Fears | FPJ Photo

Serious safety concerns have emerged on the stretch between Gultekadi Chowk and Salisbury Park Road in Pune, where several street light poles installed along the footpath reportedly have open electrical boxes with exposed wires hanging outside. Residents, parents, senior citizens and daily commuters have alleged that despite repeated complaints, the dangerous condition continues unchecked, posing a major threat to public safety ahead of the monsoon season.

Many of the street lights installed beside the Salisbury Park garden reportedly have missing covers on their electrical boxes, leaving live wires exposed in open public areas frequently used by children and elderly citizens. Locals claim the issue has persisted for months without any concrete action from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Several parents expressed fear over the condition, especially because schools are located nearby, and children often wait and play near the footpaths after school hours.

A concerned parent said, “We are very scared because the electrical wires on these poles are completely exposed near the school premises. Children play here while waiting for their parents after school. If any child accidentally touches the wires and gets injured, who will take responsibility? Shockingly, almost all the poles in this area are without covers.”

Resident Abhiraj Choudhary criticised the civic administration and questioned the alleged negligence. “This is a very serious issue. PMC cannot be so careless with citizens’ lives. The monsoon will begin soon, and these exposed wires can cause electric shocks to pedestrians, senior citizens and children. If PMC cannot install proper covers, then such poles should not be installed at all,” he said.

Another resident, Samruddhi Pawar, whose child studies in a nearby school, also raised concerns over the growing risk. “Sometimes we get late to pick up our children from school, and there is constant fear in our minds. Many poles in the area have no protective covers, and the wires are hanging openly. During the rainy season, the danger will become even worse. If tomorrow an innocent child suffers an electric shock, who will be responsible?” she questioned.

Residents have demanded immediate repairs, installation of protective covers on all electrical boxes and a thorough inspection of the entire stretch before the onset of heavy rains.

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Apart from the exposed electrical infrastructure, residents have also alleged repeated theft of LED kerb blocks installed along the road. Locals claimed that despite several such incidents, no proper complaints were allegedly lodged with the police by concerned civic officials, leading to allegations of negligence and possible irregularities in the maintenance work.

Meanwhile, Shivanand Ankolikar, Junior Engineer of the Bibwewadi Ward Office, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the theft incidents had been reported several times. “The street poles are old, and the covers will be replaced soon. The kerb blocks are also being replaced and will be changed shortly,” he said.