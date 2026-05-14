Pune: Explosive Device Found At Hadapsar Hospital, Defused Safely; Suspect Caught On CCTV | WATCH VIDEO | Sourced

Pune: A low-grade improvised explosive device (IED) was found inside the premises of Usha Kiran Hospital on Tuesday evening, triggering panic and a major security operation by Pune Police, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

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How Did BDDS Defuse The Bomb?

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the suspicious object was found to be a low-grade IED during the preliminary investigation. He said police received information about the object around 8 pm, following which the BDDS team and police officials rushed to the hospital.

During the initial probe, the object was identified as an explosive device. It was later shifted to an open area at the Gliding Centre, where the BDDS team safely defused it by following all safety protocols.

The commissioner said the bomb disposal squad acted quickly to avoid any untoward incident. Police also carried out a thorough search of the hospital premises and nearby areas as part of the security operation.

CCTV Footage Collected…

Investigators have now begun analysing CCTV footage collected from the hospital and surrounding locations. According to police, a suspect has been spotted in the footage. Multiple police teams are examining technical and forensic evidence to identify and trace the person.

The local police, Crime Branch, and ATS are jointly investigating the case. Officials said all possible angles are being examined, including the motive behind planting the explosive device.

Hadapsar MLA Chetan Tupe visited the spot after the incident and said a live bomb had been planted inside the hospital. He said the situation could have led to a major tragedy if the device had exploded. However, he confirmed that the bomb was safely defused in time.

Tupe added that investigators are studying CCTV footage and are likely to identify the accused soon. He also said the ATS is probing whether there could be any terror angle linked to the case.

Object Found Inside Hospital Bathroom…

According to preliminary information, the suspicious object was found inside a box placed in one of the hospital bathrooms. The device reportedly had a seven-hour timer attached to it, which raised fears among hospital staff and local residents.

After the alert was raised, teams from the BDDS and Dog Squad immediately reached the hospital and launched a detailed inspection and search operation. Police also cordoned off the hospital premises and nearby roads as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety.

The incident created a brief atmosphere of fear and tension in the area before the device was safely disposed of. Police officials said the investigation is ongoing.