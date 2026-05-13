Pune Bomb Scare: Suspicious Device With 7-Hour Timer Found Inside Hadapsar's Usha Kiran Hospital Bathroom |

Pune: Tension gripped the Hadapsar area of Pune city after a bomb-like suspicious object was discovered inside a bathroom at Usha Kiran Hospital on Tuesday evening, prompting a massive security response from the police and bomb disposal authorities.



According to preliminary information, the suspicious object was found inside a box that had been placed in one of the hospital bathrooms. The object allegedly contained a seven-hour timer, raising fears of a possible explosive device and triggering panic among hospital staff and locals.



Following the alert, teams from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Dog Squad immediately rushed to the spot and launched a detailed search and inspection operation.





As a precautionary measure, police cordoned off the hospital premises and surrounding area to prevent public movement and ensure safety.



Senior police officials, officers from the Crime Branch, and personnel attached to Hadapsar Police Station also reached the scene to supervise the operation.



Authorities later shifted the suspicious box from the hospital premises to a secure location, where the BDDS team is currently carrying out a technical examination to ascertain the nature of the object.





Police sources said CCTV footage from the hospital and nearby areas is being thoroughly analysed to identify the person responsible for placing the box inside the bathroom. Investigators are also probing whether the incident was linked to an actual explosive threat or intended to create panic.



The incident created a brief atmosphere of fear in the locality, while security agencies continued their investigation late into the evening. Further details are awaited.