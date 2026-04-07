Nagpur Explosives Scare: Over 50 Detonators, 15 Live Cartridges Found Near RSS Headquarters; City On High Alert |

Nagpur: A major security scare gripped Nagpur after a cache of explosives was recovered on Tuesday from a house located barely 2 km from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters, leading to a high alert and large-scale security response.

According to police officials, the materials, including gelatin sticks, 58 detonators, connectors and 15 live cartridges, were discovered at a residence near Dosar Bhavan Chowk on CA Road. The occupants of the house, identified as members of the Lanjewar family, alerted authorities between 9:30 am and 9:45 am after spotting suspicious items in the garden.

Nagpur, Maharashtra: At CA Road, a suspicious object was found near Dosar Bhavan Chowk



DCP Rahul Madne says, "The Lanjewar family living here informed the police around 9:30–9:45 that they had seen some cartridges lying around. Our team searched the area and recovered around 15… pic.twitter.com/heYd8R98bh — IANS (@ians_india) April 7, 2026

Local Police, Bomb Disposal Squad At Site

Acting swiftly, teams from the local police and bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. A detailed search operation was launched to rule out the presence of additional explosive devices, while forensic experts were also deployed to examine the materials.

Officials confirmed that around 15 gelatin sticks, 58 detonators and several connectors were safely recovered and later moved to an undisclosed location for further analysis. Preliminary investigations suggest that the explosives may have been stored at the site for nearly one-and-a-half months.

The proximity of the recovery site to the RSS headquarters, a high-security and sensitive location, has heightened concerns, leading to increased vigilance across the area. Senior police officials, including Additional Commissioner of Police Naveenchandra Reddy, visited the scene and briefed the media on the situation, as reported by The Times of India.

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Police Probe Underway To Trace Origin Of Explosives

Authorities have initiated a probe to ascertain how the explosives were brought to the location and whether there was any larger conspiracy behind the stash. No arrests have been reported so far.

The incident comes amid heightened security concerns nationwide, following a recent grenade attack at a BJP office in Chandigarh, which had already led to increased surveillance at politically sensitive locations. Police said the situation in Nagpur is now under control, but security has been tightened in and around key establishments as investigations continue.

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