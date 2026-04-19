Pune Exam Fee Waiver Row: Students Allege Benefits Not Reaching Them

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

Government relief measures announced for students affected by natural disasters are once again under scrutiny, as complaints emerge that the promised exam fee waiver is not reaching beneficiaries in reality.

As per an official circular issued by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) dated March 5, students from talukas affected by heavy rains and floods during the academic year 2025–26 are eligible for exemption from examination fees. The directive, based on a Maharashtra government resolution dated February 11, clearly instructs affiliated colleges to ensure that eligible students are not deprived of the scheme under any circumstances.

The university had asked colleges across Pune, Ahilyanagar, Nashik, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli regions to take immediate action and collect student data within a period starting from March 6 to 9 to implement the waiver. However, the students allege that the ground-level implementation is different.

At Modern College of Engineering, Pune, a notice issued on March 9, laid down additional eligibility conditions for students seeking exam fee waivers. According to the notice, only students residing in drought-affected talukas with a family income of up to ₹8 lakh annually are eligible. The notice states that students already availing benefits under any government scheme such as scholarships, freeships, or EBC concessions will not be eligible for the exam fee waiver.

This effectively excludes a large section of students belonging to SC, ST, OBC, EBC, and minority categories raising concerns about the actual reach of the scheme.

Students have also alleged that colleges first collect the full examination fee and later promise refunds, which in many cases are delayed indefinitely or never processed.

“If the fee is meant to be waived, why is it collected in the first place?” questioned a student of SPPU on the condition of anonymity.

The issue is not limited to a single institution. Many students across multiple colleges, where the scheme meant to provide relief is instead adding to the financial strain, particularly for students from rural and economically weaker backgrounds.

Advocate Kuldeep Ambekar said, "This situation is a systemic failure. A thorough investigation into the implementation of the scheme should be taken and strict action should be taken against those responsible for denying students their rightful benefits."

“There is a clear gap between government intent and execution at the college level. Students’ futures cannot be left dependent on announcements that are not enforced,” added Ambekar.

Experts and student representatives are now urging the government and the university to adopt a more transparent mechanism, suggesting that instead of reimbursement, institutions should implement a direct fee waiver system where eligible students are not required to pay upfront.