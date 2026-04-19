Pune: RTI Reveals NHAI's Role In Pashan Lake Fish Deaths; PMC Records Expose Sewer Damage - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

The investigation into the ecological disaster at Pashan Lake, which led to the death of thousands of fish, has taken a serious turn. Right to Information (RTI) documents have revealed that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) played a direct role in creating the toxic conditions behind the incident.

Records from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) show that during excavation work on the Bavdhan service road, NHAI damaged a major sewerage pipeline. This pipeline had been installed by PMC following directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to protect the lake.

Despite the damage, repairs were not carried out. As a result, a large quantity of untreated sewage began flowing daily into stormwater drains, eventually reaching the river system connected to the lake.

A letter issued by the Kothrud-Bavdhan Regional Office of PMC confirms that the sewer line was damaged during excavation, leading to sewage accumulation on the service road.

The civic body warned that the situation posed serious risks to public health, including the spread of foul smell, mosquito breeding, and the possibility of diseases such as dengue and malaria. It also highlighted the danger of accidents due to slippery road conditions.

The PMC described the situation as serious and urged NHAI to immediately repair or replace the damaged sewer line and restore normal flow. The letter further stated that if any disease outbreak or loss of life occurs, NHAI would be held fully responsible. It also recommended stopping the ongoing work and withholding contractor payments until the issue was resolved.

Advocate Krunnal Gharre, who accessed the RTI documents, said, "The findings of RTI point to negligence. The continuous discharge of sewage into the stormwater system contributed directly to the toxic conditions that led to the fish deaths. We urged authorities to fix responsibility and take action against all agencies involved."

The incident raises concerns about accountability and environmental safeguards in infrastructure projects across Pune.