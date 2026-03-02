Pune Environmentalists Seek Action As MPCB Website Lapses Raise Red Flags | Representational Image

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has come under scrutiny for a lack of transparency and inaction. The legal notices section on the official MPCB website has reportedly been inaccessible since August 2025. The mandatory daily publication of the Air Quality Index (AQI) is also unavailable, with officials attributing the lapse to technical difficulties.

The MPCB is responsible for monitoring and controlling air, water and noise pollution. However, environmental activists and residents question whether the board is effectively discharging its duties as pollution levels continue to rise across the city.

Large volumes of untreated sewage from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are being released directly into the Mula-Mutha river. In addition, several small and large industries located along the riverbanks and in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) areas are allegedly discharging effluents into the water.

As a result, the river has become heavily polluted in multiple stretches, affecting public health, aquatic ecosystems and the overall quality of urban life.

The construction and RMC sector has emerged as a major contributor to air pollution. There are approximately 117 authorised and 275 registered RMC plants in the region, along with over 100 alleged illegal units.

Under environmental regulations, such projects are required to implement dust-control measures, including regular water sprinkling at project sites, plantation of trees within a five-metre buffer zone, installation of dust-control nets and arrangements for washing vehicle tyres before exiting sites.

However, residents allege that these measures are rarely implemented effectively. Consequently, levels of PM10 and PM2.5, fine particulate matter known to cause respiratory ailments such as asthma and chronic cough, are increasing.

Officials claim that action has been initiated against 70–75 projects, with closure notices reportedly issued to 47 units. However, there is no clear information on how many projects were actually shut down.

The absence of updated data on the MPCB website and the discontinuation of AQI updates have raised concerns about transparency in environmental governance. Citizens and environmental groups argue that access to such information is critical under the Right to Information framework, especially given the direct impact of pollution on public health and river ecosystems.

As dust continues to blanket major areas due to ongoing infrastructure works and soil excavation, residents say urgent and visible action is needed.

Environmentalists have urged Punekars to raise their voice and demand accountability, stressing that clean air and water are fundamental to the city’s future.