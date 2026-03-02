Pune-Lonavla Trains To Run At 130 kmph After Infrastructure Upgrade By June 2026 | Sourced

Pune: The railway authorities are carrying out infrastructure upgrades on the rail corridor between Pune and Lonavla to allow trains to operate at speeds of up to 130 kmph. The work includes replacing overhead catenary and contact wires and installing Automated Tensioning Devices (ATDs) on railway masts along the route. Once the project is completed, it is expected to improve operational efficiency and cut travel time by around four to five minutes.

According to railway officials, the Pune–Lonavla section covers about 152 track kilometres. Out of this, work on 132 track kilometres has already been completed, while the remaining portion is expected to be finished by June 2026. Currently, trains on this stretch run at a maximum speed of 110 kmph, but the upgrade will increase the permitted speed to 130 kmph, benefiting both daily commuters and long-distance passengers.

Hemant Kumar Behra, spokesperson for the Indian Railways' Pune division, said the project is progressing as planned and is aimed at improving the corridor’s long-term performance. He noted that most of the stretch has already been upgraded, and the remaining work is expected to be completed within the targeted timeline.

He also explained that railway authorities are scheduling much of the work during Sunday traffic blocks to reduce inconvenience to passengers. The installation of automated tensioning devices will maintain stable tension in the overhead wires despite seasonal temperature variations. This upgrade will help ensure smoother operations, improved safety, and faster train movement on the busy route connecting Pune and Lonavla.