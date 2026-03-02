 Pune: Central Railway To Run Holi Special Trains Between Hadapsar & Prayagraj - Details Inside
To clear the extra rush of passengers during the Holi festival, Central Railway, in coordination with North Central Railway, has decided to run eight trips of weekly special trains on special charges between Hadapsar and Prayagraj

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 11:16 AM IST
To clear the extra rush of passengers during the Holi festival, Central Railway, in coordination with North Central Railway, has decided to run eight trips of weekly special trains on special charges between Hadapsar and Prayagraj.

The details are as follows:

Hadapsar – Prayagraj Weekly Special (8 Trips)

Train No. 04107 Prayagraj – Hadapsar Special will depart Prayagraj at 10:20 hrs on every Wednesday from 04.03.2026 to 25.03.2026 (4 Trips) and will arrive at Hadapsar at 19:30 hrs the next day.

Train No. 04108 Hadapsar – Prayagraj Special will depart Hadapsar at 22:40 hrs on every Thursday from 05.03.2026 to 26.03.2026 (4 Trips) and will arrive at Prayagraj at 06:30 hrs on Saturday (the third day).

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Ankai, Manmad Jn., Bhusaval Jn., Khandwa, Itarsi Jn., Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, MCS Chhatarpur, Dariyaganj, Khajuraho, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakut Dham, Manikpur, Dabhaura, and Shankargarh.

Composition: 1 AC 2-Tier, 2 AC 3-Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 7 General Second Class, and 2 Guard/Luggage Vans (Total 20 ICF Coaches).

Reservation: Bookings for the originating special train Train No. 04108 from Hadapsar on special charges will open on 03.03.2026 at all computerised PRS locations and on the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in).

The General Second Class (GS) and Guard/Luggage Vans in these trains will run as Unreserved Coaches.

Tickets for these unreserved coaches can be booked through the UTS system with normal charges applicable for Superfast/Mail/Express trains.

Passengers are requested to check the detailed timings at halts before commencing their journey by visiting www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or by downloading the NTES App.

