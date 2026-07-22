Pune Employee Booked For ₹2.45 Crore Corporate Fraud Using Fake CEO Emails | Representation Image

Pune: A major corporate fraud involving the alleged embezzlement of over ₹2.45 crore has come to light in Pune, where an employee is accused of siphoning off company funds by creating fake CEO emails, forged vouchers, fabricated bills and manipulated electronic records.

Based on a complaint filed by Yogesh Suresh Deepankar (44), a resident of Balewadi, Baner Police have registered a case against Kaustubh Shivkumar Vibhute (34), a resident of Mundhwa. The fraud allegedly took place between June 11, 2024, and February 3, 2026, while the offence was registered at Baner Police Station on July 20, 2026.

According to police, the accused abused the trust reposed in him by the company and executed a well-planned scheme to misappropriate company funds. He allegedly generated fake expense reimbursement claims, forged loan repayment documents, fabricated vouchers, manipulated electronic records, and created counterfeit emails impersonating the company's CEO to make the transactions appear legitimate.

Investigators said Vibhute also tampered with the company's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system and altered banking details linked to genuine vendors. While retaining the original vendors' names and invoice numbers, he allegedly changed the beneficiary bank account details, IFSC codes and payment information, diverting payments meant for vendors into his own bank account.

Police said the company's finance department processed the payments without independently verifying the altered account details, believing the instructions had been issued by the CEO through official emails.

The fraudulent transactions allegedly caused a financial loss of ₹2,45,36,584 to the company.

Baner Police have registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway.