Pune: ECI Acting Like Political Party, Claims Congress State Chief Harshavardhan Sapkal

Congress leader Harshvardhan Sapkal |

Pune: In a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI), Maharashtra State President of Indian National Congress Harshavardhan Sapkal accused the commission of vote theft in Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Sapkal was in Pune speaking to reporters on a variety of issues on Saturday. He targeted the BJP and the Election Commission openly while also speaking about the upcoming Baramati bypolls.

Sapkal announced that the Congress party is making major changes in the organisation, and under the 'Sanghatan Srujan' process, 7,500 new office-bearers will be appointed in Maharashtra. Sapkal expressed confidence that most of these opportunities will be given to new faces. He also stated that training programs for candidates for the upcoming local body elections are underway.

Meanwhile, speaking about the alleged vote theft, Sapkal said, “The Election Commission is behaving like a political party. Considering the way the Commission is working in Maharashtra and Bengal, we will once again take up the issue of 'vote theft' through a Special Intensive Revision (SIR)."

Speaking on Narayan Rane -- a former congressman happening to have his birthday on Saturday -- Sapkal made a remark. “The Congress party gave Narayan Rane everything except the post of Chief Minister. Congress allowed him to enjoy power for a longer period than the Shiv Sena did,” said Sapkal.

‘No Support In Baramati’

Speaking about the Baramati byelections, he clarified that although Congress successfully withdrew from there, they have not extended support to anyone. Sapkal rejected the claim that Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is associating itself with Congress despite their decision to go with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP & RSS Believe In Casteism

Sapkal also said that the Warkari sect carries the legacy of progressive thought and is against Manuvad. However, he alleged that currently, some people are presenting regressive views while hiding behind the Warkari sect. He also took a swipe at the BJP and RSS, stating that their ideology believes in gender inequality and casteism.