 Pune: Ebola Preparedness Measures Fully Operational At Pune International Airport, Say Health Authorities
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Pune: Ebola Preparedness Measures Fully Operational At Pune International Airport, Say Health Authorities

A coordinated response mechanism involving the Airport Public Health Office (APHO), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Immigration, Customs, airlines, CISF and other stakeholders has been established. A multi-agency preparedness meeting was conducted on 26 May 2026 under the chairmanship of the Airport Director, Pune Airport, to review readiness and strengthen coordination

Press ReleaseUpdated: Thursday, June 04, 2026, 07:34 PM IST
Pune: Ebola Preparedness Measures Fully Operational At Pune International Airport, Say Health Authorities
Pune: Ebola Preparedness Measures Fully Operational At Pune International Airport, Say Health Authorities | Sourced

Pune: Following the declaration of the Ebola disease outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on 17 May 2026, Pune International Airport has implemented comprehensive preparedness and surveillance measures in accordance with advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

A coordinated response mechanism involving the Airport Public Health Office (APHO), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Immigration, Customs, airlines, CISF and other stakeholders has been established. A multi-agency preparedness meeting was conducted on 26 May 2026 under the chairmanship of the Airport Director, Pune Airport, to review readiness and strengthen coordination among all concerned agencies.

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Key measures implemented at the airport include:

Health screening of all arriving international passengers.

Distribution and scrutiny of Self-Declaration Forms (SDFs).

Thermal screening and risk assessment at designated APHO counters.

Referral of suspected cases as per national health protocols.

Daily surveillance reporting through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP).

Regular training sessions and personal protective equipment (PPE) drills for APHO personnel and stakeholder agencies.

Display of public awareness and health advisory materials across the terminal.

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Naidu Hospital, Pune, has been designated as the referral facility for the isolation, observation and management of any suspected Ebola cases requiring further medical evaluation.

At present, all preparedness measures are fully operational. Surveillance activities are being carried out around the clock in close coordination with all airport stakeholders to ensure timely detection and response to any potential health threat.

No confirmed case of Ebola has been detected at Pune International Airport to date.

Passengers are advised to cooperate with health screening procedures, provide accurate information in Self-Declaration Forms, and promptly report any symptoms of illness to health authorities.

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