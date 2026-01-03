Pune: Dynastic Politics Moves To Civic Level As Families Dominate PMC Polls | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections have once again highlighted the growing trend of multiple members from the same family entering politics.

This time, father-son duos, husband-wife pairs, brothers, in-laws, and even relatives contesting against each other, sometimes even from rival political parties have come forward.

According to election data, two father-son pairs, two husband-wife couples, two brothers, a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, and a father-in-law and son-in-law are contesting in different wards across the city. In one case, two brothers are contesting from different political parties, underlining how the PMC elections are increasingly being seen as a family-centric contest.

From Ward No. 38, the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) has fielded Prakash Kadam, while his son Prateek Prakash Kadam is also in the fray. Similarly, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s Vasant More is contesting from Ward No. 38, while his son Rupesh Vasant More is contesting from Ward No. 40.

Two husband-wife pairs are also contesting these elections. BJP candidates Aishwarya Surendra Pathare (Viman Nagar–Lohegaon) and Surendra Pathare (Ward No. 4, Kharadi–Wagholi). Another is from the Congress, with Indira Avinash Bagwe contesting from Kashewadi Dice Plot (Ward A) and her husband Avinash Bagwe contesting from Ward D of the same area.

In Ward No. 25 (Mahatma Phule Mandai), Harshvardhan Deepak Mankar is in the list, while his brother is contesting from Ward No. 23 (Ravivar Peth–Nana Peth). In the same Ward No. 23, Sonali Andekar (Seat A) and Lakshmi Andekar (Seat B), who are related as daughter-in-law and mother-in-law, are contesting, both from the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

The elections have also sparked controversy due to candidates with criminal backgrounds. Three women from families with alleged criminal links are contesting on NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) tickets. Sonali Andekar and Lakshmi Andekar, accused in the Ayush Komkar murder case and currently lodged in jail, are contesting from Ward No. 23.

Jayashree Marne, wife of notorious gangster Gajanan Marne, is contesting from Ward No. 10 (Bavdhan–Bhusari Colony). Additionally, gangster Bapu Nair is contesting from Ward No. 39.

Family ties are also evident in the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, where Pratibha Ravindra Dhangekar is contesting from Ward No. 23, while her son Pranav Ravindra Dhangekar is contesting from Ward No. 24. In Ward No. 18, Congress candidates Prashant Jagtap and Ratnaprabha Jagtap are contesting from different seats.

In an interesting political face-off, Ward No. 14D has pitted relatives against each other, with BJP’s Umesh Gaikwad contesting against Bandu Gaikwad from the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), who are uncle and nephew.

With such a heavy presence of family members across parties and wards, the PMC elections are being widely described as less of a traditional political battle and more of a family affair, raising fresh debates about dynastic politics at the civic level.