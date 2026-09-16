Pune: DY Patil PGDM Institute To Host AI-Focused FDP | Sourced

Pune: DY Patil PGDM Institute, Akurdi, Pune, will organise an AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “From Blue Ocean to Green Growth: Leveraging AI for Scalable & Sustainable Business Innovation” from September 21 to 26, 2026, at the institute campus.

The six-day offline programme will provide faculty members and academic professionals with insights into emerging applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in business innovation, sustainability, entrepreneurship and responsible growth.

The FDP will explore the transition from creating new market spaces, or Blue Ocean, to sustainable and responsible business growth, or Green Growth. Sessions will examine how AI and emerging technologies can help organisations develop innovative and scalable business models, improve decision-making and operational efficiency, and address sustainability challenges.

The programme will feature academicians, researchers, industry professionals and subject experts, with sessions covering AI-enabled business innovation, sustainable business models, responsible AI, entrepreneurship, emerging technologies and technology-driven business transformation.

The programme is being conducted under the guidance of Director Dr Shalaka Parker, with Dr Rashmi Prasad as Chief Coordinator and Dr Sandeep Sarkale as Co-Coordinator.

The FDP aims to strengthen faculty development, research, innovation and industry-academia interaction while promoting technology-enabled management education and academic collaboration.