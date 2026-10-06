Pune Double Murder Solved: Distant Relative Killed Two Elderly Women For Gold In Baramati | Sourced

Pune: The Sept 29 double murder of two elderly women in Baramati has been solved, with Pune Rural Police arresting a distant relative who allegedly killed the women for their gold jewellery. Police said the suspect, who was from the same village, was in debt and was addicted to Tamasha theatre and other vices. He allegedly knew that the two women wore gold jewellery and often slept outside the house because their children worked elsewhere.

After allegedly killing the women, the suspect took around six tolas of gold jewellery, worth about ₹7-8 lakh, and hid it near a well in a field, police said. Investigators said he then left the village carrying vegetables as part of his normal routine. Police believe he did this to avoid suspicion. The suspect was later identified through CCTV footage and technical investigation. Police recovered the jewellery from the place where he had allegedly hidden it.

Two women were found murdered

The incident took place in Sherewadi village in Baramati taluka, under Supa Police Station, on the night of Sept 28 and the early hours of Sept 29. The victims were Indumati Maruti Ladkat, 75, and her sister-in-law Krishnabai Kundalik Ladkat, 55. Indumati was a former sarpanch of Baburdi village. Krishnabai would reportedly stay with her at night for company.

The two women had attended a village programme on Sept 28 before returning home. Their bodies were found around 7 am the next day. Their throats had been slit with a sharp weapon. The initial investigation pointed towards a possible robbery as jewellery was found missing from the victims. At that stage, police had no clear suspect and were investigating whether an outsider had entered the house.

Police checked around 200 CCTV cameras

After the murders, Pune Rural Police launched a major investigation. According to Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, around 200 CCTV cameras were checked during the investigation. Police also examined known offenders and questioned people in the village.

Eight teams were formed for the probe. Four teams focused on technical investigation, two worked on confidential intelligence and two teams carried out the local investigation. Two teams were stationed in the village and questioned people to determine whether the killer was someone familiar with the victims and their routine. The investigation eventually led police to a distant relative of the women.

Suspect knew victims' routine

Police identified the suspect as a resident of the same village and a member of the extended family. According to Gill, he knew the women and was familiar with their routine. Police allege that the suspect was heavily in debt and was addicted to Tamasha theatre and other vices. He allegedly believed that he could get money by targeting the women.

Police said he knew they wore gold jewellery. He also allegedly knew that they slept in the compound of the house. Their children worked outside the village, leaving the women alone at night. According to police, the suspect allegedly entered the premises with the intention of stealing valuables.

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He searched the house before fleeing

Police said the suspect did not find anything significant inside the house. He allegedly searched the premises but failed to find additional valuables. He then allegedly took the jewellery worn by the two women and fled. The stolen jewellery weighed around six tolas, according to the police briefing.

Its value was estimated at around ₹7-8 lakh, though the exact value depends on the prevailing gold rate. Police said the suspect then went towards the fields near the village. He allegedly hid the jewellery near a well before leaving the area.

He left carrying vegetables

One of the key details in the investigation was the suspect's attempt to appear normal after the alleged murders. Police said he left the village carrying vegetables. He reportedly carried out the activity as part of his usual routine so that nobody would suspect his involvement in the murders.

However, investigators later reconstructed his movements using CCTV footage and technical evidence. His movement trail allegedly raised suspicion. Police then detained and questioned him.

Jewellery recovered from near well

During questioning, the suspect allegedly revealed where he had hidden the stolen jewellery. Police took him to the spot near the well in the fields. The jewellery was recovered under a panchnama, police said.

The recovery has become an important part of the investigation into the alleged robbery and murders. Police are now examining the sequence of events and the suspect's movements before and after the killings.

Police say motive was money

Police believe the murders were driven by the suspect's financial problems and addictions. Gill said the suspect was heavily in debt and wanted money to get out of the debt and fund his habits. Police have not indicated that the women had any personal dispute with the suspect.

Instead, investigators believe he targeted them because he knew they had gold jewellery and were vulnerable. The case has therefore shifted from the initial unknown-assailant and suspected-robbery theory to an alleged murder-for-gold case involving a distant relative. The suspect has been arrested and the investigation is continuing.