Pune: District Election Administration Promises Transparent Assembly Polls, Calls for Political Cooperation |

District Election Officer and Collector Dr Suhas Diwase stated that the district election administration is ready to conduct the assembly polls in a transparent and fearless environment, urging political parties to cooperate with the election system.

He was speaking at a meeting with political parties held at the Collector's office regarding the upcoming assembly elections on Tuesday. Deputy District Election Officer Meenal Kalaskar and representatives of various political parties were present.

He emphasised that the Election Commission aims to enhance the voting experience for citizens. He assured that the district election administration will ensure the availability of drinking water, toilets, ramps, wheelchairs for the disabled, queue management, shaded pavilions, separate queues for women, blind and senior voters, nurseries for children, and medical facilities at polling stations.

Voter registration applications will be accepted until October 19. Currently, there are a total of 87,57,426 voters in 21 constituencies in the district, and eligible citizens are encouraged to register. There are 8,417 polling stations, with the possibility of adding 50 to 60 auxiliary stations.

Dr Diwase outlined the model code of conduct, the roles of Mobile Survey Teams (FST) and Stationary Survey Teams (SST), and measures for monitoring election spending, confiscating narcotics and liquor, validating election campaign advertisements.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Polling stations in housing societies

State election commission has given permission to 55 co-operative housing societies where 117 polling booths will be set up for the forthcoming assembly elections in Pune district

Review meeting with administration

Additionally, in a review meeting regarding the roles of election decision officers and coordination officers, Dr Diwase highlighted the need for strict adherence to the model code of conduct. He stressed the importance of promptly addressing complaints and providing necessary facilities at polling stations, including toilets, water, wheelchairs, ramps, and other amenities.

He encouraged visits to polling stations to verify available facilities, with the Commission directing that arrangements should be made by municipal corporations in urban areas and by the Zila Parishad in rural areas.

To boost voter turnout, he called for organising voter registration drives and awareness camps to inform citizens about any changes to polling stations. FST teams should be operational, and mobile phone use in polling stations is prohibited. Training for officers and staff is essential to ensure a transparent and smooth voting process.

Voter awareness efforts should be emphasised in urban areas, utilising social media, commercial establishments, civic buses, electronic display boards, and short message services. Meetings with community groups such as Ganesh, Navratri, and Dahihandi Mandals should also be conducted to increase voter participation.

He also warned against the illegal posters, banners adding to the campaign.

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh mentioned that the election decision officer and sub-divisional police officer should jointly inspect and review the polling stations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

21 assembly constituencies in Pune district:

199 - Daund

200 - Indapur

201 - Baramati

202 - Purandar

203 - Bhor

204 - Maval

205 - Chinchwad

206 - Pimpri (SC)

207 - Bhosari

208 - Vadgaon Sheri

209 - Shivajinagar

210 - Kothrud

211 - Khadakwasala

212 - Parvati

213 - Hadapsar

214 - Pune Cantonment (SC)

215 - Kasba Peth

195 - Junnar

196 - Ambegaon

197 - Khed Alandi

198 - Shirur