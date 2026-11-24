Pune: Direct Staff Proposals For Shalarth Changes To Be Rejected, Officials’ Recommendations Mandatory | AI

Pune: School headmasters will now have to obtain recommendations from the respective Education Officer and the Superintendent of the Salary and Provident Fund Unit before submitting proposals for any changes to the Shalarth online system.

The Pune Divisional Deputy Director of Education has made the verification and recommendation process mandatory for creating new posts, modifying appointment dates and correcting Aadhaar-linked employee details, including names, gender and dates of birth, in private aided and partially aided schools.

Machhindranath Kadam, Divisional Deputy Director of Education, Pune Division, detailed the revised procedure in an official communication dated Nov 20, 2026. The instructions cover primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and specify the documentation and approval process that schools must follow before forwarding proposals to the Deputy Director’s office.

According to the instructions, the respective school headmasters must initiate proposals for creating new posts in the Shalarth system. They will have to prepare the proposals in the prescribed format (Annexure A) and submit them, along with all necessary supporting documents, to the respective Education Officer and the Superintendent of the Salary and Provident Fund Unit.

The Superintendent will verify the documents and check the mapping of posts in the Shalarth online system. After examining the proposal and confirming the relevant details, the Superintendent will forward it to the Deputy Director of Education’s office through the Shalarth 2.0 system for further processing.

Annexure A also requires schools to provide details such as their name and address, Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) code, Shalarth Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) code, proposed post, number of posts, relevant government resolution and its date, and the reason for creating the post.

The same procedure will apply to requests for changes to appointment dates and corrections to Aadhaar-linked information, including an employee’s name, gender and date of birth. School headmasters must also route such proposals through the respective Education Officer and Superintendent for verification. The Superintendent will have to forward the verified proposal through the Shalarth 2.0 system.

The communication also makes it mandatory to submit a Portable Document Format (PDF) copy of the proposal bearing clear, self-explanatory recommendations from the Education Officer and the Superintendent of the Salary and Provident Fund Unit through the authorised email facility.

Schools must also submit the original proposal and supporting documents to the respective office. Additionally, they must provide scanned copies of the necessary documents in PDF format on a pen drive, subject to a file size limit of 512 KB.

Direct submissions prohibited

The Deputy Director’s office has clarified that it will not accept proposals submitted directly by the employees concerned or any other staff members of the respective schools. It will consider only proposals submitted through the prescribed administrative channel, along with the required documents and recommendations.

The Deputy Director’s office has communicated the instructions to the respective education authorities and salary and provident fund offices in Pune, Ahilyanagar and Solapur districts, directing them to ensure compliance with the prescribed procedure.