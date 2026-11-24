Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Pune's Special MCOCA Court Rejects Amit Kangude's Bail Plea | File Photo

Pune: The Special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) Court has rejected the bail application of Amit Maruti Kangude, who allegedly participated in the shooting that led to the murder of gangster Sharad Mohol in Pune.

The court also directed that the trial be expedited, considering that Kangude has been in judicial custody for more than two years.

Special MCOCA Judge HM Bhosale passed the order on Nov 23. The court rejected Kangude's bail plea after considering the evidence presented by the prosecution, including eyewitness accounts, identification parade proceedings, closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and the recovery of firearms and live cartridges.

Special Public Prosecutor Pradeepsingh Rajput strongly opposed the bail application. Advocates Khetaram Solanki, Sanket Rao, Tejas Sawant and Bhanudas Koli, representing the Mohol family, also argued against granting bail to Kangude.

During the hearing, the prosecution cited eyewitness statements, Kangude's identification during the identification parade, CCTV footage and audio recordings of conversations with co-accused to highlight his alleged involvement in the shooting.

The prosecution also informed the court about the recovery of a country-made pistol and live cartridges based on information provided by Kangude.

The court took serious note of eyewitnesses Sagar Kadu and Pappu Uttrekar identifying Kangude during the identification parade. It also considered the corroborative CCTV footage and evidence related to the seizure of the weapon.

Considering these circumstances and the stringent conditions for granting bail under Section 21(4) of MCOCA, the court rejected the application.

However, taking note of Kangude's judicial custody for over two years, the court directed that the trial be expedited. It also ordered the production of all the accused before the court to complete the process of framing charges. The court directed the Special Public Prosecutor to submit the draft charges and present arguments on them.