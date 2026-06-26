Pune: Deloitte To Prepare ESIA Report For ₹890-Crore Water Supply Project In GBS-Hit Villages | File Image

A major step has been taken towards improving drinking water infrastructure in the 12 villages affected by the outbreak of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS). The Standing Committee has approved the appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP as the consultant to prepare the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) report for the proposed ₹890-crore water supply project.

Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale said the consultancy proposal worth ₹36.32 lakh has been approved, paving the way for the project's next phase.

The project is aimed at providing a reliable supply of treated drinking water to 12 villages of Nanded, Kirkitwadi, Nandoshi, Narhe, Sanasnagar, Khadakwasla, Dhayari, Jambhulwadi, Kolewadi, Mangdewadi, Gujar Nimbalkarwadi and Bhilarewadi, which were among the areas affected by the GBS outbreak in January 2025.

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Health experts had earlier indicated that contaminated water was one of the possible factors behind the outbreak, as a majority of the patients were from these villages.

At present, the villages receive around 47.50 MLD of untreated chlorinated water every day, while only 2.49 MLD of treated drinking water is supplied through tankers. To address this gap, the PMC has planned an independent treated water supply scheme.

According to the detailed project report prepared by Primove Infrastructure Development Consultants Pvt. Ltd., the ₹890-crore project includes the construction of a jackwell and pumping station at Khadakwasla Dam, two 100 MLD water treatment plants, transmission pipelines, a distribution network, storage reservoirs, and a SCADA-based automation system.

The civic body is also in discussions with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for financial assistance. The IFC has expressed its preliminary willingness to fund the project, subject to the submission of an ESIA report, which is a mandatory requirement. Officials added that the cost of preparing the report will be reimbursed under IFC's MUWREP programme.

The consultant was selected through the Quality and Cost-Based Selection (QCBS) process. Five eligible bids were evaluated, and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP emerged as the highest-ranked bidder based on technical and financial criteria, with a bid of ₹36.32 lakh. The selection has also been approved by the Tender Committee and the Chief Engineer.