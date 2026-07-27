Pune: Delivery Boy Assaults Cop After He Intervenes In Dispute With Woman |

Pune: A 19-year-old delivery executive has been booked by the Faraskhana police for allegedly assaulting a police constable and obstructing him from performing his official duty after the officer intervened in a dispute involving a woman near Shaniwar Wada in central Pune.

The accused has been identified as Aryan Ajit Sawant (19), a resident of Sayali Complex in Walhekarwadi, Akurdi. A case has been registered against him based on a complaint filed by Police Constable Vaibhav Yesade.

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According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday when Sawant was riding a two-wheeler near Shaniwar Wada. He allegedly got into an argument with a woman, abused her and attempted to assault her.

Constable Yesade, who is attached to the Kasba Peth police chowky, noticed the altercation and intervened to defuse the situation. However, Sawant allegedly turned aggressive, abused the constable and pushed him.

Police said the accused allegedly told the constable, "I have just come out of jail," before physically assaulting him.

Following the incident, Faraskhana police registered a case against Sawant for assaulting a public servant and obstructing him from discharging his official duties. Further investigation is underway.