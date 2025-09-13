 Pune Crime: Youth Preparing For Police Job Stabbed By Friends Over Refusing To Associate With Drug, Alcohol Addicts
The injured person is identified as Prathamesh Chintu Adhal (19), a resident of Sainivas, Kondhwa Dhavade, NDA Road

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
Pune Crime: Youth Preparing For Police Job Stabbed By Friends Over Refusing To Associate With Drug, Alcohol Addicts | File Photo

A 19-year-old youth preparing for police recruitment was brutally attacked with sharp weapons by his friends after he distanced himself from them because they were addicted to alcohol and narcotics. The incident took place near RR Wines in Pune's Uttamnagar on the night of September 11.

The injured person is identified as Prathamesh Chintu Adhal (19), a resident of Sainivas, Kondhwa Dhavade, NDA Road.

According to the police, victim Prathamesh sustained severe injuries on both hands while trying to defend himself. He is currently undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

The arrested accused has been identified as Karansingh Gachand, resident of Manisha Theatre, Uttamnagar, while three of his minor aides have been detained.

Prathamesh had just completed his twelfth grade and is preparing for police recruitment. He stopped meeting some old friends, including Karansingh and his brother, because of their addiction to alcohol and other substances, as well as involvement in criminal activities. Prathamesh feared that being associated with them could harm his prospects of getting a police job.

Upset with this, Karansingh frequently pressured him to meet. On September 11, around 8 pm, the accused lured Prathamesh near RR Wines under the pretext of clearing misunderstandings. However, once he arrived, Karansingh and his aides confronted him, taunting, “You don’t sit with us anymore, you think you’ve become a big man.”

Karansingh allegedly grabbed Prathamesh by the collar and ordered his gang to finish him off. The group then assaulted him with kicks and punches. One of them struck with a sharp iron weapon, aiming at his head, but Prathamesh blocked the blow with his hands, suffering multiple deep injuries.

After the attack, the accused showed off the weapon to the people standing nearby. Later, Prathamesh’s relatives rushed him to the hospital.

Senior Police Inspector Mohan Khandare, speaking to FPJ, said the accused have been arrested and police are investigating the matter. Accordingly, action will be taken.

